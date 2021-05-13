Parexel Recognized as Most Favored Provider in ISR CRO Phase I Quality Benchmarking Report

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance world health, today announced it ranked as the Most Favored Provider for Phase I services in a new report released May 10 by Industry Standard Research (ISR). Parexel was one of two CROs to garner the highest scores across Service Provider Leadership, Familiarity, Use and Preference in Phase I services.



ISR’s report, titled “Phase I CRO Benchmarking (13th Edition)” surveyed 191 biopharmaceutical professionals and 500 service provider encounters across North America, Europe and Asia, evaluating 40 CROs on 22 attributes across five categories (Budget Factors, Delivery Factors, Staff Characteristics, Accessibility and Services).

“This recognition is a testament to our colleagues around the world and the passion and expertise they bring to their work every day,” said Jamie Macdonald, CEO. “This past year has challenged all of us in the industry to bring our best to the drug development process and to find new and innovative ways to help patients. Our performance in the ISR survey underscores our deep commitment to putting patients at the heart of everything we do.”

About Parexel

Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical clients everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. Parexel was named “Best Contract Research Organization” in December 2020 by an independent panel for Informa Pharma Intelligence. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Christine Rogers

Vice President, Corporate Communications

984-900-6485

Christine.rogers@parexel.com



