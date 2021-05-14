Questex Successfully Unites the Global Meeting & Incentive Industry in Arizona

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex is getting back to business and is successfully bringing buyers and sellers together in-person. The company’s 15th annual Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) , which connects the largest selection of meeting and incentive buyers with global suppliers, took place at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, May 10-13, 2021.



In adherence to Questex’s comprehensive “Be Safe” commitment , GMITE brought together 65 fully hosted, high-volume North American incentive buyers and meeting planners who have a combined purchasing power of $1.5 billion together with 64 global suppliers for two and a half days of exclusive networking opportunities and pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings in private, luxury suites. The one-to-one meetings included a few international suppliers who were not able to travel due to restrictions, but who were able to take advantage of the meetings virtually through the Questex hybrid platform.

Last month, Questex Asia hosted the 6th CMO Innovation Forum Hong Kong 2021 , which brought together over 125 of the region’s top marketing leaders and business decision makers. In addition, Questex’s SIBEC North America takes place May 17-19 in Phoenix, Arizona bringing the club and fitness industry together.

“It was a tremendous feeling to witness over 100 buyers and sellers convene with excitement and enthusiasm. The Questex team was delighted to be back to organizing live events and the feedback was extremely positive all around,” Paul Miller , CEO of Questex said.

The event’s program kicked off with a welcome address from Miller, followed by a state of the industry presentation by Matt Turner, Editor, of Questex Luxury Travel Advisor, Travel Agent Central and Meeting Spotlight, who shared that buyers sourcing meetings and incentives see the USA, Mexico and The Caribbean as areas showing the most growth in the next 12 months.

Michael Dominguez , President & CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International, expanded on the trends presented by Turner in a keynote presentation addressing how we can understand behavioral changes for the meeting and incentive industry using “affective forecasting.” The interactive session set the stage for a realistic yet positive future for the MICE industry.

Many of the buyers and suppliers commented on how pleased they were to be issuing and receiving RFPs and enquiries for programs in 2022 and beyond and to feel the pulse of the meeting and incentive industry coming back to life. “Attending GMITE 2021 was an excellent example of bringing in-person meetings back for our industry,” said Callie Medina, Director, Corporate Events, BMC Software. “This is my first GMITE event and the goals that I had coming here were met 100%. Not only have I found new venues and suppliers, but I think I have also found friends for life.”

Tracking and predicting buyer sentiment has always been at the forefront of the GMITE ethos. In a year where the industry is being closely monitored, the Questex Travel & Hospitality Group has launched a quarterly “MICE Meeting Planner Sentiment Survey” which is now open for submission. Here is the link to the survey. The survey will open quarterly, and results will be analyzed and published on www.meetingspotlight.com. It will gather intelligence from North America’s most well-regarded meeting and incentive planners and will paint a picture of where the industry is now and predictions for the future.

For suppliers interested in attending future GMITE events, please complete the inquiry form . For planners sourcing programs and interested in attending future GMITE events, please contact Andrea Hutchinson , Senior Manager, Marketing & Buyer Acquisition at ahutchinson@questex.com .

To learn more about GMITE visit www.gmiteevent.com

Follow GMITE on Facebook and visit the GMITE LinkedIn page

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.



