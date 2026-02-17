Questex Announces Q Connect and Q Connect Premium, Expanding High-Impact, Intentional Connection Across Its Portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information and event services company, announces Q Connect and Q Connect Premium — a powerful new connection framework delivering curated, high-intent meetings and executive experiences across its global portfolio.
Built on Questex’s deep first-party audience intelligence, Q Connect enables structured, one-to-one meetings that thoughtfully match buyers and solution providers based on role, priorities, and commercial intent.
Q Connect Premium extends this capability into curated executive environments — private meeting suites, invitation-only dinners, leadership roundtables, and hosted small-group experiences — designed to accelerate meaningful business outcomes.
Demand for intentional, high-value connection is increasing across industries. Q Connect and Q Connect Premium formalize and scale a capability that is already driving measurable results across Questex events worldwide.
“Our customers are looking for measurable outcomes,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Q Connect and Q Connect Premium give us the ability to deliver curated, commercially meaningful meetings at scale, across sectors and geographies that deliver real ROI.”
At a time when industries are rapidly evolving and AI is reshaping almost every aspect of the business environment, live events — or “In Real Life” (IRL) solutions — are emerging as one of the few sectors largely immune to AI disruption. Trust, chemistry, deal-making, and executive alignment still happen most powerfully face-to-face. Questex’s strategy is built around owning these trusted IRL environments and extending their value through curated connection frameworks like Q Connect and Q Connect Premium — supported by year-round engagement extensions that sustain and deepen relationships beyond the event — creating a repeatable model that blends human interaction with intelligent data to drive measurable commercial outcomes.
Delivering Proven Results Across Industries
Q Connect and Q Connect Premium are already active across all Questex markets including Healthcare & Life Sciences, Wellness, Hospitality, Real Estate and Experiential Technology — and are embedded within the majority of Questex events. Examples include:
At Fierce Pharma Engage, curated one-to-one meetings and private meeting environments are now core components of integrated sponsorship packages, enabling senior healthcare decision-makers and partners to engage in focused, high-intent discussions that drive pipeline.
At Broadband Nation Expo, the Connect meetings program facilitated a pre-qualified introduction that resulted directly in a significant commercial agreement — demonstrating how structured matchmaking accelerates real business outcomes beyond traditional networking.
Across the IHIF global portfolio, Questex introduced new private meeting formats in response to rising demand for high-quality, controlled environments for capital partners, investors, and operators. These curated formats allow serious deal-making to happen seamlessly within the event ecosystem.
At Fierce Health Payer Summit and StreamTV Show, Connect programs consistently deepen buyer engagement, strengthen sponsor ROI, and replace volume-based networking with precision-driven introductions.
Across the portfolio, customers are increasingly selecting Q Connect Premium experiences as part of integrated sponsorship strategies — reflecting strong market demand for quality over quantity.
A Proven Model, Now Scaled Across the Portfolio
Questex has been successfully delivering curated, high-impact buyer and supplier meetings for years through its established hosted buyer programs. These experiences have consistently connected senior decision-makers with the right partners in structured, commercially focused one-to-one meetings designed to maximize efficiency and outcomes.
The launch of Q Connect and Q Connect Premium formalizes and expands this proven capability across the majority of Questex events — bringing the same discipline, data intelligence, and meeting architecture into new sectors and formats.
Questex’s 2026 hosted buyer events include:
- Sibec, May 18–21, San Diego, CA
- Hotec Operations, June 8–10, San Diego, CA
- Hotec Design, June 22–24, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Spatec North America, August 31–September 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Global Meeting & Incentive Exchange, September 16–18, Cancun, Mexico
- Ultra Summit, September 16–19, Cancun, Mexico
Extending Connection Beyond the Event
Q Connect Premium also supports curated executive engagement beyond traditional show formats — including invitation-only leadership dinners and sector-specific small-group experiences.
With Q Connect and Q Connect Premium, Questex continues evolving its platforms into year-round ecosystems where relevance, precision, and measurable value define the customer experience.
