WatchGuard Provides Advanced Endpoint Security for Windows on Qualcomm Snapdragon PCs

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced endpoint protection, and secure Wi-Fi, today announced that it’s releasing endpoint security for use on Windows-based 5G- and 4G LTE-enabled PCs powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ compute platforms with its Panda Adaptive Defense 360 offering. WatchGuard and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are working together to enable sophisticated protection for data and devices from chip to cloud. Partners and customers can access this offering by purchasing Snapdragon compute platform powered 5G devices and Adaptive Defense 360 from authorized distributors, and applying licenses to such devices the same way they have for PC and Mac devices previously.

“The recent surge of cloud-enabled remote workforces has expanded the traditional network perimeter and introduced many new security risks. At the same time, the global shortage of skilled security professionals makes organizations more vulnerable to threat actors. These pressures highlight the importance of adopting cloud-based security solutions with built-in endpoint security features,” said Gianluca Busco Arré, vice president, global endpoints sales at WatchGuard. “Our Panda Adaptive Defense 360 service brings automated threat prevention, detection, containment and response to devices utilizing Snapdragon compute platforms, ensuring today’s workforces can enjoy the premium performance, connectivity and security on industry-leading Windows-based Snapdragon compute-enabled 5G PCs.”

5G and 4G LTE PCs utilizing Snapdragon compute platforms enable always-on, always-connected experiences designed to unleash productivity, efficiency, and connectivity for today’s mobile-first, cloud-driven work environments. This always-on connectivity allows companies to fortify device security to utilize 4G LTE and 5G cellular-connected PCs. WatchGuard on Windows based Snapdragon devices delivers real-time visibility and advanced endpoint security to organizations that need to protect 5G compute devices in today’s cloud-driven, distributed work environments. Panda Adaptive Defense 360 on PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms offers several key benefits, including:

Zero-Trust Application Service – Leveraging machine learning and behavior-based detection, this Panda Adaptive Defense 360 module classifies 100% of all running processes, monitors endpoint activity, and proactively blocks malicious payloads. For each execution, it sends out a real-time classification, certifying the legitimacy and safety of running applications – a critical component of any zero-trust security model. The persistent cellular connection to the cloud offered on PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms allows channel partners and their customers to access real-time telemetry, monitor all running processes across every device, and improve their threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities while reducing operating costs per incident.

– Leveraging machine learning and behavior-based detection, this Panda Adaptive Defense 360 module classifies 100% of all running processes, monitors endpoint activity, and proactively blocks malicious payloads. For each execution, it sends out a real-time classification, certifying the legitimacy and safety of running applications – a critical component of any zero-trust security model. The persistent cellular connection to the cloud offered on PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms allows channel partners and their customers to access real-time telemetry, monitor all running processes across every device, and improve their threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities while reducing operating costs per incident. Threat Hunting Service – This module uses an advanced set of profiling-analysis and event-correlation tools managed directly by WatchGuard’s security analysts to proactively discover new hacking and evasion techniques. These tools draw upon years of threat research, a detailed registry of applications, user and device behaviors and alliances with international organizations to anticipate, identify and block attacks. Now, with the reliable and secure 5G and 4G LTE connections available on PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms, channel partners and customers can further minimize detection and response timeframes.

– This module uses an advanced set of profiling-analysis and event-correlation tools managed directly by WatchGuard’s security analysts to proactively discover new hacking and evasion techniques. These tools draw upon years of threat research, a detailed registry of applications, user and device behaviors and alliances with international organizations to anticipate, identify and block attacks. Now, with the reliable and secure 5G and 4G LTE connections available on PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms, channel partners and customers can further minimize detection and response timeframes. Always-Connected Device Security –The portfolio of devices utilizing Snapdragon compute solutions seamlessly switches between 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi to enable always-on, real-time monitoring, which significantly reduces exposure when devices are out of Wi-Fi range or connected to risky public Wi-Fi networks. This persistent connection and protection starts with a layered secure boot and leverages the benefits of the cloud as well as the cutting-edge Qualcomm® AI Engine to help ensure real-time visibility and accelerated threat detection and response from virtually anywhere. The device’s context-aware policies support zero-trust environments that isolate incidents while they are happening and protect corporate assets.

“We believe that businesses today deserve PCs that unlock users’ productivity and efficiency, while protecting corporate data and assets from the security risks present in current work environments,” said Rami Husseini, Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By enabling OEMs to pair WatchGuard’s advanced endpoint security capabilities with the cutting-edge experiences of 5G and 4G LTE cellular connectivity enabled by the Snapdragon compute platforms, we’re redefining secure, work-from-anywhere computing.”

The WatchGuard Endpoint Security Platform combines next-generation endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR) (via Adaptive Defense 360), patch management, IT security insights, email security, full encryption, and more, within one centralized management interface. Its Endpoint Security API enables users to define protected and unprotected devices, isolate individual endpoints, and more. It also allows partners to seamlessly manage multiple end customers, licensing information, configurations and policies for 5G device security, reporting, integrations with RMMs (remote management and monitoring) and PSAs (profession services automation) and more. This helps them streamline security management processes, reduce operational costs, and focus their staff on business development and growth.

In most cases, WatchGuard partners can purchase 5G- and 4G LTE-enabled Snapdragon compute-powered devices from the same distributors that already offer Adaptive Defense 360 licenses. Partners interested in Panda Adaptive Defense 360 for Snapdragon compute-powered PCs should reach out to their distributor and designated WatchGuard channel account manager today. For more information on WatchGuard’s growing portfolio of products and solutions, click here.

To learn more about Qualcomm Technologies’ suite of Snapdragon compute platforms for 5G PCs, click here.

Additional Resources:

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, advanced endpoint protection, and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 18,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm AI Engine are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

###