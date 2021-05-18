Asurio, Inc. Announces A Series of Management Team Promotions

BOULDER, Colo., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurio, Inc. (www.asurio.com), a Colorado technology company that offers the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System, today announced two significant promotions on the Asurio team.



Jack Coffelt, a 30-year life safety industry veteran, who joined Asurio as the Business Development Director, has been promoted to General Manager. Laura Skidgel, who has served as the manager of Asurio’s Forms Department, has been promoted to Manager of Forms & Technical Support.

“Both of these promotions are well-deserved, and Asurio is even stronger for placing these team members into their new positions,” said Asurio President Top Myers. “We look forward to even more growth and capabilities to help our customers with Jack Coffelt overseeing operations and Laura Skidgel managing the Asurio forms department and customer support operations.”

Jack Coffelt Bio – Asurio General Manager

With more than 30 years of experience in the Fire Life Safety industry, Jack Coffelt brings extensive, practical knowledge across all the different Fire Life Safety Inspection disciplines – Fire Alarm, Fire Sprinkler & Fire Suppression Systems, Fire Pumps, and more – to his role as General Manager for Asurio, Inc.

Prior to joining Asurio, Inc., Mr. Coffelt served as a Fire Life Safety contractor for 20+ years, including leadership roles in Fire Life Safety positions at Siemens, Potter Electric Signals Company, Affiliated Computer Systems; Security Fire Systems; Honeywell’s Fire Alarm Division; Simplex-Grinnell; and Kidde-Fenwall. He also served as a Fire & Security Technician in the U.S. Navy for 10 years.

Mr. Coffelt currently serves as a technical committee member for NFPA 72 (fire alarm standards). Jack also is participating in the NICET Fire Protection Advisory Committee (National Institute for Certifying Engineering Trades).

Jack earned a NICET Level IV certification in Fire Alarm Systems, a NICET Level II in Water Based Fire Protection Testing and Inspection, and he holds a Texas APS license. Jack is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA), and holds a Texas Fire Alarm Planning Superintendent License.

Laura Skidgel – Manager of Forms & Technical Support

Laura Skidgel brings decades of experience to the table for Asurio and its customers, both in the specifics of the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection System and in training and technical support skills.

In her role as Manager of Forms & Technical Support, she supervises Asurio’s customer support technicians; manages staffing for Asurio’s customer support operation; and manages the BirdDog Inspection System’s continuing education program for customers.

Laura has worked in a variety of roles for Asurio, most recently as the Inspection Forms & Reports Manager, where she oversaw the development & updating of NFPA inspection forms and inspection report functions. She also served as the Training Manager in the early days of Asurio, and traveled extensively, teaching Asurio customers how to use the BirdDog Inspection & Data Collection System.

Prior to joining Asurio, Laura served as a trainer in the U.S. Air Force, and also has additional years of experience teaching adults. She earned an Associate’s degree in business.

About Asurio, Inc. & BirdDog Life Safety Inspection Software

Asurio, Inc. is a USA-based software company that offers the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System. BirdDog is one of the more powerful & versatile inspection & data collection systems on the market today. Asurio has a special expertise in fire-life safety inspections for commercial buildings, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more. However, the BirdDog system can be configured to inspect and/or collect data for virtually any industry. In addition, Asurio, Inc. is a Microsoft partner, and hosts its cloud-based BirdDog inspection software on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing solution, resulting in world-class 24/7 reliability and security. Asurio, Inc. can be reached at: www.asurio.com, or 877.444.1488.

