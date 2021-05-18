Global Cold Pressed Juice Market is estimated to account for US$ 1035.0 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold-pressed juice refers to juice that is prepared by using a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruits and veggies. The process does not involve blades and spinning, but is manufactured using high pressure to extend the juice’s shelf life and lasts longer than regular juice. It can be refrigerated for up to 5 days without pasteurization or high-pressure processing. Cold-pressed juices are manufactured from 100% fruits and vegetables without any chemicals.

They preserves and protects the nutrients of the fruits and veggies, such as enzymes, minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients present in the juice. Cold-pressed juice contains living enzymes, natural antibiotics, essential fibre, and minerals, which are crucial for optimal health. Thus, the popularity of cold pressed juice is increasing worldwide. Cold pressed juice protects and preserves the nutrients of the fruits and vegetables. That means consumer still get all the healthy benefits of the fruits and veggies.

The global cold pressed juice market is estimated to account for US$ 1035.0 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Drivers:

1. Increasing awareness among people about health benefits of cold-pressed juice and the growing health-conscious consumers worldwide are expected to augment growth of the global cold pressed juice market over the forecast period.

For instance, in February 2019, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company launched a new line of cold-pressed juices with new functional and holistic properties. Specifically formulated with functional botanicals, traditional spices, and superfood ingredients, the Holistic Juice line will help promote customer health, wellness, and nutrition.

2. Increasing demand for superfruits is also expected to propel the global cold pressed juice market growth.

Demand for superfruits is increasing rapidly as superfruit juice are antioxidants, vitamin-rich, and promote various health benefits such as healthy skin, healthy hair, and helps slow down premature aging. Thus, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of cold-pressed super-fruits is expected to drive the market growth.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3351



Market Opportunities

1. Growing demand for variety of fruit juices is expected to create new opportunities for the cold pressed juice market over the forecast period.

For instance, in December 2020, Flawsome launched three flavours of fruit juice, packaged in glass bottles, in whole foods markets, giving consumers an opportunity to choose a sustainably packaged drink to go. All Flawsome cold-pressed juices are vegan and gluten free whilst also being sustainably packaged and 100% recyclable.

2. Increasing consumption of healthy drinks such as functional beverages and ready-to-drink is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market.

Market Trends

1. Major players in the market are adopting various inorganic strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their product portfolio or to retain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Cure Fit Healthcare Pvt Ltd. acquired cold-pressed juice brand Rejoov to fuel its expansion plans. Cold-pressed juices are capturing the imagination of consumers as they are perceived to be healthier than other packaged products.

2. The introduction of new and innovative cold pressed juices is expected to drive the cold-pressed juice market growth.

For instance, in January 2019, 7-Eleven launched a line of cold-pressed juices. Each of the three new juices are sourced from a single organic fruit, pomegranate, blackberry, or melon.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cold pressed juice market are Juice Warrior, PepsiCo Inc., Hain Celestial, Liquiteria, Juice Generation, Preshafood, Juice Press, RAW Pressery, Suja Life, LLC, and Evolution Fresh, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3351



Key Developments:

In November 2019, BevCanna signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Little West Holdings (a cold-pressed juice company).

In January 2019, Cocoloco launched a new line of cold-pressed fruit juices in Singapore. The new cold-pressed range features coconut water in tropical flavours such as kiwi, watermelon, and mango.

Market segmentation:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Ingredient Type:

Fruits

Apples

Citrus fruits

Mixed fruits

Berries

Tropical fruits

Vegetables

Spinach

Carrot & Cucumber

Mixed vegetables

Beetroot

Mixed Fruits and Vegetables

By Distribution Channel:

Retail/Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

IQF Fruits Market, By Product Type (Strawberry, Peach, Prune, Blueberry), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, MEA) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/iqf-fruits-market-4102



Low Calorie Food Market, By Product Type (Aspartame, Sucralose, Stevia, Saccharin, Cyclamate, Others), By Application (Beverages, Food, Healthcare, Tabletop, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/low-calorie-food-market-3883



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

