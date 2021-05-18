STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Announces New Sustainability Initiatives

DENVER, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced OnePurpose, its new program dedicated to environmental, social and governance practices (ESG). In connection with the launch of OnePurpose, STACK is proud to announce it will operate its entire portfolio on 100% renewable energy by the end of 2021. This commitment extends to not only current, but also all future STACK markets.



As the need to rapidly attack the problem of climate change becomes a key focus of the technology sector, STACK’s shift to 100% renewable energy is a business, industry, and moral imperative. Studies have shown that sustainability efforts from data center operators are yielding fundamental positive effects on global energy efficiency.

The announcement is made in conjunction with the launch of OnePurpose, a company-wide initiative focused on sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and best-in-class corporate governance practices.

“This initial renewable energy commitment is an exciting first step in our long-term plan to actively address our carbon footprint” said STACK Chief Strategy Officer Matthew VanderZanden. “The OnePurpose program is STACK’s broader strategy to operate responsibly including more sustainably developing data centers, building a more diverse and inclusive company, and incorporating greater transparency for our board and other stakeholders into everything we do.”

The 100% renewable energy initiative and OnePurpose program launch come on the heels of several significant growth and development announcements for STACK. Just recently, the Company announced a round of new capital at a historically low interest rate. STACK is also constructing a 32MW multi-story data center on its campus in San Jose, California, and recently announced an expansion of its facility in Atlanta. For all new data centers, STACK’s basis of design seeks to deliver a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.3, resulting in above average efficiency according to the Uptime Institute.

The Company also offers several other opportunities for growth in key regions throughout the United States, including:

An 84MW campus in Portland with the first 24MW delivering in Q3 of 2021.

A 125-acre hyperscale data center campus with 250MW of potential critical capacity in Prince William County, Virginia in partnership with the Peterson Companies.

A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in Alliance Texas, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood.

A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities.

A new 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona, with 150MW of potential critical capacity.



ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE



STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in nine markets today: Atlanta, Georgia ; Chicago, Illinois ; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas ; New Albany, Ohio ; Northern Virginia ; Portland, Oregon ; Phoenix, Arizona ; Toronto ; and Silicon Valley, California . Its offerings include hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“ HYPER STACK ™”), immediately available wholesale commissioned capacity (“ READY STACK ™”), and powered shell options (“ POWER STACK ™”).

With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

