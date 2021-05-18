Master Builders Solutions Named Exclusive Reseller of COMMANDassurance™ System

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Master Builders Solutions has entered into an exclusive agreement with Command Alkon to be the sole third-party reseller of the COMMANDassurance in-transit concrete monitoring system. The scope of the agreement includes the U.S. and Canada and is effective as of April 21, 2021.



“We’re excited to partner with Command Alkon as their exclusive reseller of COMMANDassurance,” said Dr. Bruce J. Christensen, Senior Vice President,

Master Builders Solutions Admixtures. “Offering the COMMANDassurance system is one aspect of our overall strategy to help concrete producers enhance control of their concrete quality and improve operations with real-time information.”

The core of the COMMANDassurance system is the in-truck probe that provides real-time data of concrete properties, such as slump, volume and temperature, while the concrete mixture is in transit. An advantage of the COMMANDassurance system is that it takes measurements from direct contact with the concrete mixture versus other concrete sensor technologies that infer concrete property measurements through in-direct contact with the concrete.

“Having access to real-time concrete data is incredibly powerful for concrete producers,” said Steve Cox, Vice President of Business Development Command Alkon. “The COMMANDassurance system helps producers improve operational efficiency, product quality and eliminate wasted time and material, which result in overall cost savings.”

“Becoming an exclusive reseller of the COMMANDassurance concrete monitoring system is the first step in our strategic partnership with Command Alkon,” continued Christensen. Both organizations intend to build upon each other’s expertise to continue bringing integrated solutions to the concrete construction industry.

Visit Command Alkon, booth # N1529 and Master Builders Solutions, booth #N1119 at the World of Concrete 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 8-10. The companies will host a brief overview on Tuesday, June 8 at 1:00 PM PT in Command Alkon’s booth #N1529. Join to learn more about how this partnership delivers a new layer of value to the concrete ready-mixed community.

To learn more about COMMANDassurance, visit https://commandalkon.com/mbscommandassurance/.

To learn more about Master Builders Solutions products and services, visit https://www.master-builders-solutions.com/en-us.

About Master Builders Solutions

Under the global umbrella brand Master Builders Solutions®, we offer advanced chemical solutions for the construction, maintenance, repair and renovation of structures. The brand is built on more than 100 years of experience in the construction industry. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses concrete admixtures, cement additives, chemical solutions for underground construction, waterproofing systems, sealants, concrete repair & protection systems, performance grouts, and performance flooring systems as well as solutions for on- and offshore wind energy. To solve our customers’ specific construction challenges from conception through to completion of a project, we draw on our specialist know-how, regional expertise and the experience gained in countless constructions projects worldwide. We leverage global technologies and our in-depth knowledge of local building needs to develop innovations that help make our customers more successful and drive sustainable construction. We operate production sites and sales offices in more than 60 countries.

About MBCC Group

The MBCC Group is one of the leading suppliers of construction chemicals and solutions worldwide and has emerged from the carve-out of the former BASF Construction Chemicals business from BASF Group. We offer innovative and sustainable products and solutions for the construction industry across different sectors, such as buildings, structures, underground construction, new construction, as well as for renovation. Our strong brands Master Builders Solutions®, PCI®, Thermotek®, Wolman®, Colorbiotics® and Watson Bowman Acme® are well established in the marketplace. With our innovations, we address sustainability challenges in the industry. MBCC Group consists of approximately 70 legal entities worldwide and is home to around 7,500 construction experts in over 60 countries.

For more information go to: www.mbcc-group.com

We build sustainable performance.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com .

