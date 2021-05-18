Press Release

May 18, 2021

Signify’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) adopted all proposals, including the dividend proposals and re-appointment to the Supervisory Board.

Shareholders approved the extraordinary cash dividend of EUR 1.35 per ordinary share as well as the regular cash dividend of EUR 1.40 per share.



In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.



Signify’s 2020 results are included in its 2020 Annual Report that was published on February 23, 2021.

For more information about Signify’s 2021 AGM, please click here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2020 sales of EUR 6.5 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for four consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment