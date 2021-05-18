IBEX Limited Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021



Strong revenue of $108.8 million, representing an increase of 7.6% year-over-year

Net loss was $0.2 million (non-GAAP adjusted net income of $6.0 million)

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to $16.7 million, achieving record adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3%

Fully diluted loss per share was $0.01 (non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $0.32)

Added 10 new logos, including marquee wins in key verticals



WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, today announced financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.

“I am pleased with our strong third quarter results, coming off an exceptional second quarter - delivering solid revenue of $108.8 million, strong cash flow, and record adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3%, up 70 basis points from the prior year period,” said Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of ibex. “These results reflect the value that our end-to-end customer engagement solutions bring to clients, as our BPO 2.0 solution and customer experience is a key competitive differentiator and driver of accelerating growth.”

Dechant continued, “Our business strategy and ability to be laser-focused on execution has allowed us to continue to win customers, evidenced by our signing of 10 new customers, most of which are marquee logos in the New Economy, digitally transforming Blue Chip and strategic verticals. Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of business that we believe will position us for a strong fiscal year 2022.”



“I would like to recognize our global base of talented employees who were able to adjust to ever-changing market conditions and thank them for their extraordinary level of professionalism and commitment to our business,” concluded Dechant.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Revenue increased 7.6% to $108.8 million, compared to $101.1 million in the prior year quarter.



Net Income

Net loss was $0.2 million, compared to net income of $4.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $6.0 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation).

Net margin was (0.2)%, compared to 4.4% in the prior year quarter.

On a Non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income margin increased to 5.5%, compared to 4.6% in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation).

Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, increased to $16.7 million, compared to $14.8 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased to a record 15.3%, compared to 14.7% in the prior year quarter.

Earnings Per Share

IFRS basic and fully diluted loss per share was $0.01 compared to IFRS basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.00 in the prior year quarter.*

Non-GAAP pro forma fully diluted adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.32, compared to $0.25 in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation).

* IFRS fully diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 does not reflect the recapitalization that occurred in connection with ibex’s August 7, 2020 initial public offering.

Balance Sheet

Strong cash position of $62.6 million compared to $21.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP net debt decreased to $48.7 million, compared to $84.1 million as of June 30, 2020 (see Exhibit 4 below).

Business Highlights:

Won 10 new customer logos, primarily New Economy companies in the FinTech, healthcare and utilities verticals

Legacy top three client concentration decreased to 34.1% from 43.6% in the prior year quarter

Added 800 seats in Jamaica and 560 seats in the Philippines

New Economy revenue increased by 6.3% compared to the prior year quarter, and when adjusted for one client that was adversely impacted by the pandemic, New Economy revenue increased by 21.9% compared to the prior year quarter

Non-voice revenue increased by 10.2% compared to the prior year quarter, and when adjusted for one client that was adversely impacted by the pandemic, non-voice revenue increased by 31.8% compared to the prior year quarter



Fiscal Year 2021 Business Outlook

We are reaffirming our fiscal year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance provided last quarter. We expect revenue of between $445 million and $448 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $62.0 million and $63.5 million.

Financial Information

While the financial information included in this press release has been determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, “Interim Financial Reporting.” The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they and other similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. We also use these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor our business, as well as evaluate our underlying historical performance, as we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures depict the true performance of the business by encompassing only relevant and controllable events, enabling us to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are not measurements of our performance, financial condition or liquidity under IFRS as issued by the IASB and should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit or net income / (loss) or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities for the period, or any other performance measures, derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB or any other generally accepted accounting principles.

We have made adjustments to the definitions of certain non-GAAP measures in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. The definitions of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA have been modified to exclude the effect of the amortization of warrant asset, and gains / (losses) on disposal of fixed assets and lease terminations, and include other income, as applicable. The definition of free cash flow has been modified to exclude financed capital expenditures and right-of-use lease payments. We may modify these definitions in the future if new situations arise that the Company believes warrant modification. We believe these updated definitions better reflect the Company’s operating metrics as well as industry standards.

ibex is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, non-recurring expenses, fair value adjustments, and share-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

About ibex

ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: developments relating to COVID-19; our ability to attract new business and retain key clients; our ability to enter into multi-year contracts with our clients at appropriate rates; the potential for our clients or potential clients to consolidate; our clients deciding to enter into or further expand their insourcing activities; our ability to operate as an integrated company under the ibex brand; our ability to manage portions of our business that have long sales cycles and long implementation cycles that require significant resources and working capital; our ability to manage our international operations, particularly in Pakistan and the Philippines and increasingly in Jamaica and Nicaragua; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those regarding privacy, data protection and information security; our ability to manage the inelasticity of our labor costs relative to short-term movements in client demand; our ability to realize the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of our relationship with Amazon; our ability to recruit, engage, motivate, manage and retain our global workforce; our ability to anticipate, develop and implement information technology solutions that keep pace with evolving industry standards and changing client demands; our ability to maintain and enhance our reputation and brand; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2020 and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IBEX Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position US$ in thousands March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill $ 11,832 $ 11,832 Other intangible assets 3,323 2,781 Property and equipment 107,338 84,588 Investment in joint venture 357 331 Deferred tax asset 3,017 2,223 Warrant asset 1,932 2,611 Other assets 6,205 4,834 Total non-current assets $ 134,004 $ 109,200 Current assets Trade and other receivables 75,310 62,579 Due from related parties 1,794 1,587 Cash and cash equivalents 62,552 21,870 Total current assets $ 139,656 $ 86,036 Total assets $ 273,660 $ 195,236 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital $ 2 $ 12 Additional paid-in capital 158,044 96,207 Other reserves 32,683 29,456 Accumulated deficit (114,707 ) (109,527 ) Total equity $ 76,022 $ 16,148 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue $ 2,038 $ 434 Lease liabilities 73,030 62,044 Borrowings 3,745 3,782 Deferred tax liability 85 117 Other non-current liabilities 18,834 7,058 Total non-current liabilities $ 97,732 $ 73,435 Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 51,649 $ 53,213 Income tax payables 4,210 3,087 Lease liabilities 11,386 12,668 Borrowings 23,059 27,476 Deferred revenue 5,334 3,470 Due to related parties 4,268 5,739 Total current liabilities $ 99,906 $ 105,653 Total liabilities $ 197,638 $ 179,088 Total equity and liabilities $ 273,660 $ 195,236





IBEX Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, US$ in thousands, except share and per share amounts 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 108,832 $ 101,124 $ 334,784 $ 304,255 Payroll and related costs 72,386 68,006 223,610 207,246 Share-based payments 1,298 (212 ) 4,004 (119 ) Reseller commission and lead expenses 3,275 4,278 10,776 13,604 Depreciation and amortization 7,258 6,347 20,680 18,460 Fair value adjustment 4,433 (250 ) 10,178 632 Other operating costs 17,778 14,914 57,711 44,185 Income from operations $ 2,404 $ 8,041 $ 7,825 $ 20,247 Finance expenses $ (2,310 ) $ (2,376 ) (6,923 ) (7,190 ) Income before taxation $ 94 $ 5,665 $ 902 $ 13,057 Income tax expense $ (339 ) $ (1,183 ) (2,082 ) (1,482 ) Net (loss) / income $ (245 ) $ 4,482 $ (1,180 ) $ 11,575 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 99 $ (5 ) $ (14 ) $ (37 ) Cash flow hedge - changes in fair value $ 73 $ - 158 - $ 172 $ (5 ) $ 144 $ (37 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income $ (73 ) $ 4,477 $ (1,036 ) $ 11,538 Loss per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent Basic $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.07 ) $ - Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.07 ) $ - Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,083,182 1,138,140 17,475,469 1,138,140 Diluted 18,083,182 12,822,570 17,475,469 12,822,570





IBEX Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, US$ in thousands 2021

2020

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Income before taxation $ 94 $ 5,665 $ 902 $ 13,057 Adjustments to reconcile income before taxation to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,258 6,347 20,680 18,460 Amortization of warrant asset 229 16 677 551 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - (89 ) - (73 ) Gain on lease terminations (852 ) - (1,044 ) - Foreign currency translation loss / (gain) 26 (110 ) 229 249 Fair value adjustment 4,433 (250 ) 10,178 632 Phantom expense 659 (224 ) 913 (196 ) Share-based payments 639 12 3,091 77 Provision for retirement benefit expense 50 - 194 134 Allowance of expected credit losses (116 ) 4 336 101 Share of profit from investment in joint venture (174 ) (75 ) (400 ) (414 ) Finance costs 2,310 2,376 6,923 7,190 Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 626 4,957 (10,358 ) 8,154 Increase in prepayments and other assets (673 ) (864 ) (1,370 ) (1,400 ) Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables and other liabilities 1,991 (1,103 ) 3,043 (4,921 ) Cash generated from operations 16,500 16,662 33,994 41,601 Interest paid (2,310 ) (2,376 ) (6,923 ) (7,190 ) Income taxes paid (297 ) 5 (2,952 ) (758 ) Net cash inflow from operating activities $ 13,893 $ 14,291 $ 24,119 $ 33,653 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment $ (5,892 ) $ (1,780 ) $ (14,597 ) $ (4,019 ) Purchase of other intangible assets (407 ) (320 ) (1,274 ) (485 ) Capital repayment from joint venture 146 114 373 309 Net cash outflow from investing activities $ (6,153 ) $ (1,986 ) $ (15,498 ) $ (4,195 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit $ 24,684 $ 29,314 $ 91,259 $ 107,525 Repayments of line of credit (38,104 ) (36,467 ) (93,400 ) (117,485 ) Proceeds from borrowings - - 1,714 1,000 Repayment of borrowings (3,496 ) (1,417 ) (9,323 ) (4,806 ) Payment of related party loan - - (1,614 ) - Net proceeds from initial public offering - - 63,107 - Exercise of options 28 - 28 - Payment of listing related cost - - (1,052 ) - Principal payments on lease obligations (3,014 ) (2,790 ) (14,644 ) (8,935 ) Dividends paid - - (4,000 ) (121 ) Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities $ (19,902 ) $ (11,360 ) $ 32,075 $ (22,822 ) Effects of exchange rate difference on cash and cash equivalents 99 (5 ) (14 ) (38 ) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (12,063 ) $ 940 $ 40,682 $ 6,598 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period $ 74,615 $ 14,531 $ 21,870 $ 8,873 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 62,552 $ 15,471 $ 62,552 $ 15,471

IBEX Limited

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EXHIBIT 1: Adjusted net income and pro forma adjusted earnings per share – diluted

We define “Adjusted net income” as net (loss) / income before the effect of the following items: non-recurring expenses (including litigation and settlement expenses, costs related to COVID-19, and expenses related to our initial public offering), amortization of warrant asset, gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets or lease terminations, fair value adjustment related to the Amazon warrant, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, and impairment losses, as applicable, net of the tax effect of such adjustments. The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted net income to our net (loss) / income for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

US$ in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net (loss) / income $ (245 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 4,482 $ 0.35 (d) $ (1,180 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 11,575 $ 0.90 (d) Non-recurring expenses 1,848 0.10 801 0.06 7,839 0.45 1,397 0.11 Amortization of warrant asset 229 0.01 16 0.00 677 0.04 551 0.04 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - - (89 ) (0.01 ) - - (73 ) (0.01 ) Gain on lease terminations (852 ) (0.05 ) - - (1,044 ) (0.06 ) - - Fair value adjustment 4,433 0.25 (250 ) (0.02 ) 10,178 0.58 632 0.05 Share-based payments 1,298 0.07 (212 ) (0.02 ) 4,004 0.23 (119 ) (0.01 ) Foreign exchange losses 44 0.00 164 0.01 247 0.01 523 0.04 Total adjustments $ 7,000 $ 0.39 $ 430 $ 0.03 $ 21,901 $ 1.25 $ 2,911 $ 0.23 Tax impact of adjustments(a) (722 ) (0.04 ) (243 ) (0.02 ) (2,901 ) (0.17 ) (289 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share $ 6,033 $ 0.33 $ 4,669 $ 0.36 $ 17,820 $ 1.02 $ 14,197 $ 1.11 Adjusted net income margin 5.5 % 4.6 % 5.3 % 4.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,083,182 $ 0.33 12,822,570 $ 0.36 17,475,469 $ 1.02 12,822,570 $ 1.11 Dilutive impact of shares issued on August 7, 2020(b) - $ - 3,571,429 $ (0.07 ) - $ - 3,076,121 $ (0.19 ) Dilutive impact of preferred share conversion on August 7, 2020(b) - $ - 1,785,565 $ (0.03 ) - $ - 1,785,565 $ (0.11 ) Dilutive impact of share-based compensation and the Amazon warrant(b) 737,826 $ (0.01 ) 641,444 $ (0.01 ) 756,977 $ (0.04 ) 548,190 $ (0.03 ) Pro forma adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted and pro forma adjusted earnings per share - diluted(c) 18,821,008 $ 0.32 18,821,008 $ 0.25 18,232,446 $ 0.98 18,232,446 $ 0.78

(a) The tax impact of each adjustment is calculated using the effective tax rate in the relevant jurisdiction.

(b) Represents the dilutive impact of (i) an incremental 3,571,429 and 3,076,121 weighted average shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, as a result of our initial public offering completed on August 7, 2020, (ii) an incremental 1,785,565 weighted average shares outstanding due to the conversion of preferred shares to common shares in connection with our initial public offering on August 7, 2020 and (iii) incremental weighted average shares outstanding resulting from vesting of awards under share-based compensation plans and vesting of the Amazon warrant, using the treasury stock method (as applicable) during the periods presented.

(c) We provide “pro forma adjusted earnings per share – diluted” to illustrate the impact on the calculation of adjusted earnings per share of taking into account the dilutive impact of the shares issued in our initial public offering on August 7, 2020, the dilutive impact of the preferred share conversion on August 7, 2020, and the dilutive impact related to vesting of awards under share-based compensation plans and the Amazon warrant on the calculation of weighted average shares outstanding – diluted, resulting in pro forma adjusted weighted average shares outstanding – diluted. We have used 18,821,008 and 18,232,446 shares, the pro forma adjusted weighted average shares outstanding – diluted for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, to calculate pro forma adjusted earnings per share – diluted for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020. We believe that pro forma adjusted earnings per share – diluted is useful information for investors because it enhances comparability between the current period and prior periods. This non-GAAP measure will be recalculated each reporting period based on the pro forma adjusted weighted average shares outstanding – diluted for the latest reporting periods. Therefore, pro forma adjusted earnings per share – diluted in future periods may differ from pro forma adjusted earnings per share – diluted presented in prior periods. Pro forma adjusted earnings per share – diluted may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB.

(d) See Note 20 to our audited consolidated financial statements included in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2020 for additional information regarding the calculation of basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the parent and weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted. For the periods noted, the amount represents net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding – diluted for the period presented.

EXHIBIT 2: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) / income before the effect of the following items: finance expenses, income tax expense / (benefit), and depreciation and amortization, as applicable. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before the effect of the following items: non-recurring expenses (including litigation and settlement expenses, costs related to COVID-19, and expenses related to our initial public offering), amortization of warrant asset, gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets or lease terminations, fair value adjustment related to the Amazon warrant, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, and impairment losses, as applicable.

Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,

US$ in thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) / income $ (245 ) $ 4,482 $ (1,180 ) $ 11,575 Finance expense 2,310 2,376 6,923 7,190 Income tax expense 339 1,183 2,082 1,482 Depreciation and amortization 7,258 6,347 20,680 18,460 EBITDA $ 9,662 $ 14,388 $ 28,505 $ 38,707 Non-recurring expenses 1,848 801 7,839 1,397 Amortization of warrant asset 229 16 677 551 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - (89 ) - (73 ) Gain on lease terminations (852 ) - (1,044 ) - Fair value adjustment 4,433 (250 ) 10,178 632 Share-based payments 1,298 (212 ) 4,004 (119 ) Foreign exchange losses 44 164 247 523 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,662 $ 14,818 $ 50,406 $ 41,618 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.3 % 14.7 % 15.1 % 13.7 %

EXHIBIT 3: Free cash flow

We define “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures – cash.

Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, US$ in thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,893 $ 14,291 $ 24,119 $ 33,653 Less: Capital expenditures - cash 6,299 2,100 15,871 4,504 Free cash flow(1) $ 7,594 $ 12,191 $ 8,248 $ 29,149

(1) Excluded from free cash flow are the principal portion of right-of-use lease payments of $2,892 and $1,892 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $8,063 and $6,619 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. We believe it is useful to consider these payments when analyzing free cash flow as these amounts directly relate to revenue generating assets used in operations.



EXHIBIT 4: Net debt

We define “net debt” as total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents.

US$ in thousands March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Borrowings Non-current $ 3,745 $ 3,782 Current 23,059 27,476 $ 26,804 $ 31,258 Leases Non-current 73,030 62,044 Current 11,386 12,668 $ 84,416 $ 74,712 Total Debt $ 111,220 $ 105,970 Cash 62,552 21,870 Net debt $ 48,668 $ 84,100

