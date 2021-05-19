Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares

English Danish

As informed in company announcement no. 20/2017 of 13 December 2017, the company issued convertible bonds for a total of 72,250,000 DKK.



Bond owners representing 5,000,000 DKK have chosen to convert their bonds to FirstFarms shares with effect from 25 May 2021. The shares are issued at price 57.25 in accordance with the bonds, corresponding to 87,335 shares.

Thus, a capital increase of 873,350 DKK is carried out, corresponding to 87,335 shares of 10 DKK and the company’s new share capital will hereafter be 76,539,770 DKK.





