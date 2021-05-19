Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman Elected to ICI Board of Governors

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) announced today that Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus, has been elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the Investment Company Institute (ICI) to complete the three year term of Ultimus Co-Founder Bob Dorsey, who retired at the end of March. ICI represents regulated funds globally, including mutual funds and ETFs, and the Board of Governors is responsible for setting ICI policies and overseeing activities to represent funds and their shareholders.



Tenkman commented, “I am honored to be elected to the ICI Board of Governors. It will be a pleasure and privilege to contribute to the Board’s initiatives and help to promote the interests of shareholders, investment advisers, trustees, and the industry as a whole. At Ultimus, we have a unique perspective on the industry given that we service large institutional asset managers along with entrepreneurial advisers bringing new products to market with particular insight on what those managers are thinking of during what continues to be a quickly evolving environment. I look forward to working with other industry leaders on significant issues facing registered investment vehicles as this business grows and evolves.”

Tenkman has been at the helm of Ultimus as CEO since 2018. He previously served as President and COO since joining Ultimus in 2014. Under Tenkman’s leadership, the firm has experienced tremendous growth as a result of new client mandates, mergers and acquisitions, all while maintaining industry-leading client satisfaction ratings. Currently, the firm services over $350 billion in AUA, providing fund administration for a broad range of fund structures such as actively managed funds, ETFs, tender offer, closed end and interval funds, and services for a wide range of private asset fund structures. Tenkman has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including in various leadership positions at Citi in their investor services business.

Ultimus is active within the ICI organization, with staff serving on many of its committees and advisory panels. Ultimus is also the leading provider of series trust solutions that represent 100+ fund families with over 240 funds of which those trusts are also ICI members. In total, Ultimus currently services over 1300 registered and private funds.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading tech-enabled provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with servicing groups in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Denver, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About ICI

The Investment Company Institute (ICI) is the leading association representing regulated funds globally, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts (UITs) in the United States, and similar funds offered to investors in jurisdictions worldwide. ICI seeks to encourage adherence to high ethical standards, promote public understanding, and otherwise advance the interests of funds, their shareholders, directors, and advisers. ICI’s members manage total assets of US$26.1 trillion in the US, serving more than 100 million shareholders, and US $8.2 trillion in assets in other jurisdictions. ICI carries out its international work through ICI Global, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Washington, DC. To learn more, visit www.ici.org.

