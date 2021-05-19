English Danish

First quarter report of 2021

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 13 – 2021

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

19 May 2021

Solid first quarter performance, double-digit growth outlook for 2021



Highlights



Sales in Q1 2021 reached 671 MEUR, a growth of 6.0 percent in local currencies compared to Q1 2020. With a negative currency translation impact of 2.7 percentage points, sales growth in reported figures totalled 3.3 percent.



EBITDA in Q1 2021 reached 139 MEUR, with a 20.7 percent EBITDA margin, up 1.5 percentage points from Q1 2020.



EBIT in Q1 2021 increased 12 percent to 90 MEUR, with a 13.3 percent EBIT margin, up 1.0 percentage point from Q1 2020.



Investments excluding acquisitions and grants reached 82 MEUR in the quarter, down 33 MEUR compared to last year.

Annualised return on invested capital reached 16.9 percent compared to 20.2 percent last year, a decrease due to an increase in factory investments.





Outlook 2021

Growth in net sales of 10-12 percent in local currencies.





EBIT margin around 12 percent.





Investment level around 370 MEUR excluding acquisitions.

CEO comment

Commenting on the Group’s performance, CEO Jens Birgersson says:

“Construction activity in most markets has recovered, and we expect double-digit top-line growth for 2021. Overall, we are satisfied with the solid sales and profitability growth we achieved in the first quarter. The top- and bottom-lines are above first quarter results from both 2020 and 2019. Sales grew well in North America, Russia, China, and most of Western Europe. A clear focus on operational efficiency combined with a manageable impact of higher input costs contributed to the good profitability in both segments, with the Systems segment performing especially well”.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

Conference call:

ROCKWOOL Group will host an earnings call on 20 May 2021 at 11.00 CEST. To attend the conference call dial +45 35445577, +44 3333000804 or +1 6319131422. Passcode 56078017#. The call will be transmitted live on www.rockwool.com/group/

