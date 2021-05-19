Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX Biometrics 19 May 2021

This notice is issued by IDEX on behalf of the shareholders mentioned.

1.

Charles Street International Holdings Limited (CSIHL) has on 18 May 2021 distributed its entire holding of shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA to CSIHL’s shareholders. Following the distribution, CSIHL does not hold any shares in IDEX.

2.

Following receipt of 14,905,768 IDEX shares distributed from CSIHL, Mr. Robert Napier Keith and his close associates hold or control 184,441,174 shares in IDEX, which amounts to 20.1 % of the shares and votes in the company.

Mr. Keith’s shares and votes include the shares held by the following controlled undertaking: Charles Street International Limited.