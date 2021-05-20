Changes in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Meedia

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia – 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp – decided to temporarily recall Karin Vene from the Management Board as of 15 August 2021. Karin Vene will be on a maternity leave. Piret Põldoja is elected as a member of the Management Board from the same date until 15 February 2023. Piret Põldoja will be responsible for the company’s business development area.

Starting from 15 August 2021, the Management Board of Ekspress Meedia will be as follows: Argo Virkebau (Chairman of the Board), Erle Laak-Sepp, Tarvo Ulejev, Urmo Soonvald and Piret Põldoja.

Piret Põldoja’s CV is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

AS Ekspress Meedia is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi , publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress , Eesti Päevaleht , Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne ja Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Ekspress Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

Signe Kukin

CFO of the Group

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachment