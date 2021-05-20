Questex Announces the Fierce Technology Group 2021 Advisory Board; Distinguished Thought Leaders in the Sensors and Electronics Industry Collaborate to Shape and Guide Events and Community Content

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the Fierce Technology Group 2021 Advisory Board, a group of distinguished thought leaders in the sensors and electronics industry who are collaborating to shape and guide Sensors Converge, virtual events and the Fierce Electronics communities.



“We are fortunate to collaborate with a talented group of advisors to guide the foundation of both our events and content. We are deeply committed to delivering an event that meets the needs of the sensors and electronics community and the Board’s deep knowledge and expertise plays an important role,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors and Electronics at Questex.

The 2021 Sensors Converge Advisory Board:

Jennifer Zhao, ams AG

Zachary Whitman-Allen, Amazon Lab126

Jake Galbreath, Arable Labs, Inc.

Catherine Liao, Blumio

Meeta Roy, Bose Corporation

Cameron Chell, Draganfly

Peter Torelli, EEMBC

Melanie Daniels, Intel Corporation

Chris Svec, iRobot

Jack Gold, J. Gold Associates, LLC

Andy Goldenson, Google

Raj Bridgelall, North Dakota State University

Rob Oshana, NXP Semiconductors

Brian Zahnstecher, PowerRox

Kapil Kamra, Qualcomm

Roger Grace, Roger Grace Associates

Kenneth L. Graham, Rolls Royce

Johannes Winkelmann, Sensirion

Mary Ann Maher, softMEMS

Anthony DePaolantonio, Tesla

Mike Anderson, The Aerospace Corporation

Phil Cheetham, United States Olympic Committee

Chris Jensen, Velentium

Walt Maclay, Voler Systems

Neomar Giacomini, Whirlpool Corporation

Will Tu, Xilinx

Sensors Converge is the only in-person event covering the biggest design engineering trends. The event has recently been rescheduled and will now take place September 21-23, 2021 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Click here to register.

From sensors and chips to the cloud, Sensors Converge covers the technologies and applications driving innovation today. Event highlights include: immersive education through a dynamic educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by subject matter experts and speakers with practical experience; live training workshops with deep dives into specific technologies presented by speakers and trainers with technical expertise; interactive tech zones & demos on the expo floor; a theater of touchless technology; an Expo Hall with over 200 suppliers showcasing hundreds of the latest sensor technologies; and in-person networking.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with other industry leaders in creating a strong foundation for the Fierce Technology Group events and content,” said Johannes Winkelmann, Head of Global Developer Ecosystem at Sensirion. “We at Sensirion are excited to showcase our newest and most innovative technologies and applications at Sensors Converge in September and welcome the addition of the virtual Sensors Innovation Week, which is an important step on the journey towards uniting the sensors and electronics community globally."

“I am so pleased to have been asked to participate on the Fierce Technology Group Advisory Board and support the strategic planning of 2021 events and content,” said Neomar Giacomini, EES Components Leader, Whirlpool Corporation. “Sensors Converge is where I come to meet engineers and learn about the latest technology applications. I’m excited to have the opportunity to immerse myself in the Sensors Converge learning experience and hear from real engineers sharing real stories and also have the opportunity to explore the exhibit hall and see hundreds of the latest sensor technologies in action.”

Sensors Converge offers two registration options. The All-Access Pass provides access to the entire event and the Expo Hall Pass offers access to the Expo Hall only. Early bird rates end July 30. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

