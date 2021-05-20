Flexera Announces Software Vulnerability Management for VMware Workspace ONE UEM

ITASCA, Ill., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced a strategic work that enables interoperability between its Software Vulnerability Manager solution and VMware Workspace ONE UEM (unified endpoint management). Through this interoperability, customers will be able to identify, prioritize and satisfy the need for third-party patch deployment to remediate software vulnerabilities.



Flexera's Software Vulnerability Manager is a software security vulnerability and patch management solution that provides out-of-the-box support for tens of thousands of third-party applications. Workspace ONE UEM is a cloud-based endpoint management platform that enables IT professionals to deliver and manage apps on any device in their organization.

Combining the industry-leading security advisories produced by Flexera’s Secunia Research team with the endpoint management capabilities of Workspace ONE UEM, will result in vulnerable installations of software to be more efficiently identified, reported and acted upon throughout the enterprise. Based on factors such as vulnerability criticality, attack vector or likelihood of exploitation, one can effectively prioritize which software updates will have the greatest impact to improve the security of their environment.

Once a vulnerability is identified and prioritized, Software Vulnerability Manager can automatically publish over a thousand out-of-the-box patches, saving IT professionals time and speeding the mitigation of software vulnerabilities. With the integration, customers can now deploy such patches to their managed devices using Workspace ONE UEM.

"By partnering with Flexera, we're enabling two industry-leading tools for a truly seamless patch management and deployment solution," said Jason Roszak, vice president of product management, End User Computing, VMware. "With remote work here to stay, simplifying and automating the patching process will be crucial for maintaining a more secure device fleet and enabling workforce productivity."

“This integrated solution empowers our customers with a powerful new way to deploy security updates,” said Bob Kelly, product management director with Flexera. “The Flexera and VMware collaboration will greatly help our mutual customers be successful in addressing a critical need.”

