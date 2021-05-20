Great Plains Communications Grows Its Carrier & Wholesale Services Leadership Team as They Continue on Their Path of Strategic Growth

Blair, Nebraska, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider, announced today that two new telecom industry veterans have joined its Carrier & Wholesale Services team. These successful industry professionals will work to facilitate revenue growth and meet the rising capacity and enhanced product needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, and other service providers utilizing the growing GPC 13,500+ mile diverse fiber network serving more than 11,000 lit buildings and reaching 11 states.

Diane Pittman has been named VP of Carrier & Wholesale Services and Jeff Mielke is the new Senior Account Director of Carrier & Wholesale Services. Both will report to Josephine Bernson, Chief Revenue Officer for Great Plains Communications.

Details:

Diane Pittman, VP of Carrier & Wholesale Services. In her new role, Diane will focus on growing revenue in the Carrier & Wholesale market by identifying new opportunities, developing strong relationships with clients and providing leadership and guidance to the Carrier & Wholesale Services sales team.

With a proven leadership record of surpassing sales goals for 15+ consecutive years, Diane has led and inspired teams in multiple organizations within the telecommunications industry. Her expertise includes SaaS, transport, IP, GIS mapping, global network design, cyber security, data center, cloud, hosting, Software Defined Networking (SDN), managed services and IaaS sales to the global, carrier and large enterprise markets

Jeff Mielke, Senior Account Director, Carrier & Wholesale Services. Jeff will focus on serving the needs of existing and potential Carrier & Wholesale clients and increasing growth of the division utilizing his extensive experience and knowledge of transport networks, data products and services.

Jeff joins GPC with more than 22 years of telecommunications and IT sales experience. He has a proven track record of increasing revenue and exceeding sales goals by developing new strategies to contribute to growth and profitability.

“We are pleased to welcome Diane and Jeff on board as we strive to provide the best service, industry knowledge and customer experience,” said Josephine Bernson, Chief Revenue Officer. “Diane’s and Jeff’s enthusiasm and proven ability to innovate with forward-thinking solutions for Carrier & Wholesale clients will allow us to identify key opportunities to expand our footprint and client base as bandwidth and enhanced product demand continue to rise in this changing market.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.