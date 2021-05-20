AAFA and Healthy Air Partners Coalition Meet with EPA on Pollution and Climate Change

Washington, D.C, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) joined 17 other health and medical organizations in a meeting with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan. The goal is to continue to work with the EPA to take urgent action against air pollution and climate change while improving health equity.

Organizations whose leadership participated in the EPA meeting, including AAFA, are part of the Healthy Air Partners coalition. The coalition is led by the American Lung Association (ALA).

Key issues addressed:

The need for stronger, science-based National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone and particle pollution that fully and equitably protect health

The opportunity to set long-term standards to dramatically reduce emissions from cars and trucks

The need to set stronger standards for power plants, oil and gas operations and other large pollution sources

The opportunity to transition the nation to clean, renewable, non-combustion electricity

President Biden’s pledge to put environmental justice at the center of his administration’s climate plan, ensuring 40% of investments benefit disadvantaged communities

Each or these priorities align with clean air and racial health equity objectives AAFA is working to achieve as an organization and with major stakeholders on behalf of the estimated 65 million Americans living with asthma and allergies it represents.

During the meeting AAFA CEO Kenneth Mendez addressed the importance of clean car standards that will improve air quality and slow climate change. “Cleaner car standards will benefit populations who live or work near highways. Improved standards will also protect populations harmed by the extraction, transportation, and refinement of petroleum products. On both fronts, those experiencing the most severe impact are often low-income, or largely racial and ethnic minority populations,” said Mendez.

AAFA is looking forward to continuing to work closely with the EPA and its Healthy Air Partners to achieve these goals.

Healthy Air Partners in attendance of today’s meeting included: American Lung Association, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, American Public Health Association, Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, Climate for Health, Allergy & Asthma Network, Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, Physicians for Social Responsibility, American Thoracic Society, National Environmental Health Association, Children’s Environmental Health Network, American Academy of Pediatrics, Medical Students for a Sustainable Future, National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, National League for Nursing, American Psychological Association, National Medical Association, and National Association of County & City Health Officials.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit www.aafa.org.

Attachment