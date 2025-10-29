Cost Increases Will Make Insurance Unaffordable for Many People with Chronic Health Conditions Like Asthma

Washington, DC, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) today calls on Congress to take immediate action to make health insurance more affordable by extending premium tax credits available for people purchasing health insurance on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace exchange.

Lawmakers have not reached an agreement about extending these tax credits, so those tax credits may expire at the end of the year.

“Nearly 28 million people in the U.S. have asthma, a chronic condition requiring consistent treatment,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “Our research tells us that lack of access to health insurance often prevents people with asthma from getting the care they need. Asthma is a top reason for missed school days, and untreated asthma leads to work absenteeism, emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and even death.”

More than 90% of people who get insurance on the ACA exchange receive the premium tax credits, giving them a yearly premium savings averaging more than $700 in 2024.

AAFA notes that access to ACA plans is especially important for people with asthma in light of recent cuts to Medicaid approved in the President’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Nearly half of all children with asthma get their insurance from Medicaid, and adults on Medicaid are 2 times more likely to have asthma than those with private insurance. With as many as 17 million people losing access to Medicaid, the ACA marketplace could become the only way to get insurance for people with chronic conditions like asthma.

“If Congress fails to extend the tax credits, premiums for ACA plans will more than double, triple, or quadruple for people in some states,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. “This means insurance would be priced out of reach for millions of people. Congress must act soon to protect access to coverage and prevent health care collapse.”

The expiration of the tax credits would be especially devastating for older adults who are not yet Medicare eligible and who do not qualify for Medicaid. For example, a 60-year-old couple making $85,000 a year would see their premiums increase by about $1,900 per month. Older adults are at higher risk of death due to asthma.

Analysis of the impact of the tax credits expiring also suggests it could lead to rising health care costs for everyone – not just those who buy insurance on the ACA exchange – as insurance companies seek to maintain steady revenue streams. Insurance premiums are expected to go up by around 18%. Additionally, lack of insurance leads to increased strain on the health care system as many people rely on emergency room care to treat chronic illnesses.

“Uncontrolled asthma already costs the U.S. economy $115 billion a year. Driving more people into uninsured status will only make those costs rise. Between 9 and 11 people die each day from asthma,” said Mendez. “If Congress fails to take action to make health insurance more affordable, costs and poor health outcomes from asthma will increase.”

