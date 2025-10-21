AAFA Chief Medical Officer Earns Distinguished Clinician Award

Washington, DC, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) celebrates the recognition of our Chief Medical Officer, Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA, MSc, as the 2026 Distinguished Clinician of the Year by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI).

"AAFA congratulates Dr. Greenhawt for this well-deserved recognition of his outstanding work to improve the quality of life for people with food allergies, asthma and other allergic diseases,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “It’s no coincidence that we see the same qualities in Matt that AAAAI is recognizing. We’re glad to have him on the AAFA team and appreciate all he brings to our mission.”

According to AAAAI, Dr. Greenhawt is being recognized for his exceptional and transformative contributions to the field of allergy/immunology as a globally recognized expert in food allergies. His groundbreaking work has reshaped clinical practice and health policy, including major guidelines in food allergy prevention, vaccine allergy, and anaphylaxis management.

“I want to thank AAAAI for this recognition,” said Greenhawt. “For me, the goal is to highlight the importance of the work of improving the lives of people with food allergies. I’m grateful to my clinical and research colleagues and to the team at AAFA for their support. I look forward to a bright future for allergy research, and I’m thrilled to play a part in it.”

At a recent meeting for the AAFA board of directors, Dr. Greenhawt presented his vision to enhance collaboration between patients, patient advocacy groups, and clinicians to improve the health of AAFA’s community. That vision reflects AAFA’s strategic commitment to expand patient-centered research, and ensure guidelines and treatments reflect what patients value, prefer, and need.

Dr. Greenhawt’s work includes authoring more than 360 scientific publications covering topics such as major guidelines and health policy analysis. His work, especially on cost effectiveness research, plays an influential role in allergy policy. As AAFA’s Chief Medical Officer, he provides scientific leadership for our efforts across a range of issues impacting our community, including symptom management, treatment value, patient advocacy, allergen labeling, and more.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

