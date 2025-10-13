AAFA Bill to Require Allergen Labeling in California Restaurants Becomes Law

Washington D.C., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) celebrates a tremendous win for our community as AAFA-sponsored legislation requiring allergen disclosure in restaurants has been signed into law in California. The Allergen Disclosure for Dining Experiences (ADDE) Act will require California restaurants with 20 or more locations nationally to disclose the “Top 9” allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy, sesame) on their menus.

"Today marks a historic victory for the millions of Californians living with food allergies,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “By signing the ADDE Act, Governor Newsom made California the first state in the nation to require restaurants to provide allergen information, fundamentally changing how we approach dining safety. This legislation will save lives by ensuring that families like mine can finally dine out without fear or guesswork about what's in our food. I'm deeply grateful to Senator Caroline Menjivar for her courageous leadership in championing this bill and to Addie Lao and her mother, Robyn, for their tireless advocacy that made this moment possible. While this first step applies to chain restaurants with 20 or more locations, it sets a powerful precedent that will encourage broader adoption across the industry and inspire other states to follow California's lead. This is what progress looks like when advocacy, courage, and common sense come together."

AAFA supported and co-sponsored the ADDE Act along with food allergy advocates Robyn and Addie Lao — who at age 9 inspired dozens of other children and teens to rally support for this bill. AAFA helped recruit support from nearly 70 state and national organizations, more than 500 health care professionals, and over a thousand California residents.

AAFA provided testimony in legislative hearings, hosted Capitol lobby days (virtual and in-person), hosted an informational webinar and advocate trainings, and communicated with the media about the bill’s progress.

“We want to thank all the advocates who wrote their lawmakers, attended legislative hearings in Sacramento, and organized to make this law a reality,” said Melanie Carver, AAFA’s chief mission officer. “Your voices made a difference, and the result will be felt in thousands of restaurants as people with food allergies enjoy dining out with more confidence to navigate food allergens.”

The legislative leader of the bill was Sen. Caroline Menjivar. As someone with food allergies herself, Menjivar understands the challenge presented by dining in restaurants. Her leadership and personal experience helped propel the bill through the legislative process.

About the Law

The original ADDE bill was amended and overwhelming supported by the CA legislature— passing the Senate 39-0 and the Assembly 66-1. Today, Gov. Newsom signed the bill into law and it goes into effect on July 1, 2026.

What does the ADDE Act do:

Requires restaurants with 20 locations or more to provide written disclosure of food allergen ingredients to customers.

Allows restaurants to provide allergen information directly on the menu or in a digital format (such as a QR code). If they provide it digitally, they can use an allergen list or allergen-specific menu.

Requires restaurants that use a digital format for the allergen disclosure to also offer consumers a print option.

Provides enforcement through the California Department of Public Health and the local health agencies that regulate food and restaurant safety.

What the ADDE Act doesn’t do:

The law does not apply to restaurants with fewer than 20 locations.

The law does not apply additional penalties beyond the monetary fine allowed for violations of the health code.

The law does not require restaurants to provide “may contain” or “shared facility” information.

What’s Next

AAFA views this law as a foundation to build on – both in California and in states across the country. The momentum from this win will help us expand food allergen disclosure to more restaurants in California in the future and will also provide a roadmap for successful food allergen disclosure in other states. AAFA is already having conversations with lawmakers in other states about food allergen disclosure legislation for 2026 and beyond.

California restaurant customers should be aware the law will take effect next summer and only pertains to restaurants with at least 20 locations. Patrons with food allergies should communicate with restaurant staff to determine if a dining establishment can accommodate their needs.

Why the ADDE Act Matters

According to a national health survey by the CDC, about 20 million people in the U.S. have food allergies, including more than 2 million people in California. CDC also reports that nearly half of food allergy-related deaths are linked to food from a restaurant or other food service provider.

AAFA’s My Life with Food Allergy research and report reveals that families navigating food allergies experience significant impacts to their quality of life due to mental, emotional, and social strain. Nearly 90% of parents managing a child’s food allergy report avoiding certain restaurants, and over half have left a restaurant in the middle of dining due to concerns about food safety.

AAFA believes clear, simple food allergen labeling at restaurants should be the standard. This law helps make that possible.

