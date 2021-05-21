English Danish

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

21 May 2021

Company Announcement no. 09/2021

Major shareholder announcement

Referring to section 29 (2) of the Greenlandic Securities Trading Act the BANK of Greenland reports, that, at 21st May 2021, P/F Betri Holding has reduced their ownership in The BANK of Greenland with 84,746 pcs. shares to the total of 177,766 pcs. shares corresponding to 9.876 percent of the total share capital and voting rights of the BANK of Greenland.

