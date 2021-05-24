InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production Featuring Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of Skybridge Capital

Los Angeles, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire ) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital and former White House Communications Director under the Trump administration.

SkyBridge Capital is a global alternative investment firm specializing in hedge fund solutions and opportunistic investment vehicles. Scaramucci founded SkyBridge in 2005, following a stint at Goldman Sachs and the sale of an investment firm he cofounded.

He guided Skybridge into cryptocurrency investments following his experience in Washington D.C., and only after extensive research, as Scaramucci detailed during the interview.

“When I was unceremoniously fired from the White House, the first thing I did was register the URL SkybridgeBitcoin.com. The reason I did was, my experience in Washington led me to believe that the U.S. dollar would eventually be digitized,” he said. “We heard, even back then, four-plus years ago, that the Chinese currency, the renminbi, was going to be digitized. Bitcoin at that point was accelerating. The bubble had popped at $20,000, and it was heading back down to $3,000. I said we’re going to do extensive research on this, because I believe this is going to be a big part of our future.”

Still, Scaramucci said, some very specific criteria would have to be met before Skybridge would open a bitcoin fund to investors.

“I said in my notes from 2017 if three things happen to bitcoin then I would be an investor, and I would build a bitcoin product,” he said. “One, it must continue to scale. I arbitrarily picked the number 100 million users. I think we’re well over that now. Two was regulation. How would the government regulate bitcoin and other digital assets? I think the regulation has been more or less benign. The third thing, equally important, was storage. Were we going to be able to store hundreds of millions of dollars of bitcoin and not have to worry that our keys would be stolen, our passwords taken, or we would be hacked? So now we’re storing our bitcoin at Fidelity.”

Scaramucci said he stands by the bitcoin price prediction he made earlier this year.

“I said a month or two back when bitcoin was at, call it the low 40s, that it would reach $100,000 by the end of the year. It shot up to $64,000, so I said, ‘It looks like it’s getting there more quickly than I expected.’ I’m going to maintain that prediction, $100,000, because I’m looking at the exponential growth of wallets, and bitcoin users and bitcoin owners. It makes me think there’s nowhere for the price to go, long-term, other than up because of the supply and demand imbalance.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Jonathan Keim and Anthony Scaramucci , founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, as they discuss why Skybridge chooses not to hedge its bitcoin position, Scaramucci’s reaction to Elon Musk’s recent tweets regarding bitcoin and why he prefers to invest in bitcoin over other cryptocurrencies.

