Colonnade BridgePort Announces LEED® Platinum Certification for 257,000 sq.ft. Downtown Ottawa Property

OTTAWA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonnade BridgePort is proud to announce that Green Building Council Inc. (Canada) has awarded the LEED® Platinum v4.1 Certification for Operations and Maintenance to 66 Slater. The 257,000 sq.ft. downtown Ottawa office building is managed by Colonnade BridgePort on behalf of the property owner, KingSett Capital. This distinction represents a significant increase in the building’s environmental performance since its LEED® Gold Certification in 2016.



The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and is recognized as a symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. To achieve LEED® Platinum certification, buildings must attain a score of 80 or more on a 100-point scale that measures environmental impact. Platinum level is the highest distinction for LEED® certified buildings.

Through programs such as LED retrofits, the installation of low-flow fixtures and the retrofitting of air handling units, energy consumption and water consumption at 66 Slater have been reduced by 10% and 37% respectively since 2014 (pre-COVID-19) – both contributing to the building’s recertification to LEED® Platinum v4.1 level in May of 2021. After achieving LEED® Gold certification in 2016, steps were taken to further divert waste at the property level, resulting in a 10% increase in waste diversion in just one year.

“We understand that sustainability and environmental impact are important to our clients. By taking steps to fully understand the asset strategy for each of the properties we manage, we can align important objectives across all levels of the organization to achieve these kinds of results,” explains Greg Johnston, Executive Vice President of Property Management at Colonnade BridgePort. “After receiving a LEED® Gold Certification for 66 Slater in 2016, we set ambitious goals to further divert waste, increase water efficiency, and reduce energy consumption to surpass our previous targets. We are very proud of the dedication to continuous improvement demonstrated by our property management team in pursuing LEED® Platinum.”

Along with LEED® certification, 66 Slater achieved a WiredScore® Gold certification in 2018, denoting the building’s high performance in digital connectivity.

As a result of ongoing commitment to sustainability best practices, Colonnade BridgePort is proud to report that 46% of the managed portfolio has now been awarded third-party building certifications, including BOMA BEST® and LEED®.

About Colonnade BridgePort

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company, offering property management and leasing services, acquisition, development, investment management and asset management for commercial and residential properties. We take the time to understand our clients’ objectives then apply our real estate expertise and market knowledge to drive better performance. Colonnade BridgePort is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Mississauga and Toronto. www.colonnadebridgeport.ca

About Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC)

The CaGBC (www.cagbc.org) is the leading national industry organization advancing green building and sustainable community development practices. They work closely with member organizations who are involved in the design, construction and operation of buildings and homes in an effort to make every building greener. The CaGBC reduces environmental impacts from the built environment through education/training, project certification, advocacy and research. The CaGBC is the license holder for the LEED® green building rating system in Canada. In addition to LEED®, the CaGBC also supports the WELL Building Standard and GRESB (Green Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) in Canada, and oversees the Canada Coalition for Green Schools. The CaGBC is member of the World Green Building Council supporting international efforts to reduce environmental impacts from the built environment.

