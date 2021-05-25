634AI Selects RTI Connext as the Connectivity Software for its MAESTRO Autonomous Mobile Robots Navigation and Fleet Management Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced 634AI , a MushashiAI spin-out company, has selected RTI Connext® DDS for real-time connectivity between its MAESTRO system, a Robot-as-a-Service software solution, and its Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) platforms. Connext allows for real-time connectivity between systems, supports fast, reliable communication, and enables 634AI to offer a central control tower that can streamline the management and control of AMR tasks on an industrial floor.



As the automation landscape advances rapidly, more suppliers are replacing forklifts with AMRs to complete a wide variety of tasks including navigating around factories and warehouses, and guiding autonomous cargo ships across oceans. However, AMRs tend to run unique or proprietary operating systems, navigation systems and fleet management systems. The challenge lies in achieving interoperability between equipment and systems that were never designed to communicate with each other in the first place.

634AI created its MAESTRO solution to give customers control and management of AMRs in one centralized AI-based system. RTI Connext DDS software supports fast, reliable communication between the MAESTRO system and AMRs with near-zero latency for critical data, while providing fuel-proof, real-time connectivity over Wi-Fi networks. Connext enables easy deployment, while allowing 634AI to avoid investing unnecessary time in building out robust, scalable connectivity systems. With Connext as the underlying communication framework, 634AI is able to add new messaging and devices seamlessly, with zero latency and minimal effort. Due to RTI’s proven software connectivity platform, 634AI now has a common, shared infrastructure to develop, deploy and maintain fully interoperable systems.

The data-centric nature of Connext allows MAESTRO users to gain a real-time overview of the entire industrial floor with continuous tracking and tracing of AMRs, including object identification and recording of movement and inventory. Users can also achieve higher levels of productivity, as the AMRs are now able to consistently avoid obstacles and humans through recognition and real-time path adjustments and alerts, while significantly increasing the efficiency and productivity of indoor operations. With this optimized functionality, equipment and mobile robot manufacturers are freed from solving the complex challenges of autonomous mobility and can focus more heavily on product and technology innovation.

“The motivation for creating our MAESTRO system was helping our customers transform the way they fulfil everyday indoor tasks,” said Onn Fenig, CEO at 634AI. “RTI Connext DDS helped us create a central control tower that can streamline the management and control of any mobile task on an industrial floor. MAESTRO’s top-view visibility enables customers to achieve safer, more controlled and more effective floor operation all through a single system, and at a fraction of the price of today’s solutions.”

“634AI is achieving groundbreaking feats by developing a solution that not only reduces vendor costs, but allows users a higher degree of productivity and innovation in a way that is truly unique in the robotics vehicle market,” said Bob Leigh, Senior Market Development Director at RTI. “At RTI, our mission is to power the next wave of autonomous systems and provide the underlying connectivity framework that supports this automation revolution. Through this effort, RTI and 634AI are tackling the biggest challenges associated with widespread AMR adoption and demonstrating the importance of future-proof connectivity software.”

Read more about 634AI’s challenges and its RTI Connext-based solution in the Customer Snapshot here.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About 634AI

634AI was founded to enable a safer, smarter autonomous indoor mobility - for everyone, everywhere.

634AI are driven by a vision of simplifying every-day mobile task fulfilment indoors.

634AI developed MAESTRO as a fully integrated vRTLS driven central control tower to streamline management of any mobile task on an industrial floor. MAESTRO’s top-down visibility enables customers a fully coordinated operation of anything mobile – be it track and trace movements of goods and equipment, real time safety alerts for forklifts and driven pallet jacks, or navigate and manage fleets of autonomous robotic platforms, all through a unified and flexible modular system - at an affordable price.

634AI offer practical and affordable tools for indoor mobility in the digital autonomy era. 634AI are on a mission to make any indoor task autonomous – from the industrial floor to the airport terminal, the warehouse floor or the hospital floor, and beyond.

