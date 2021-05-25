FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A & FTB

NEO Symbol – FJFB

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending May 31, 2021.

The cash distributions are payable on June 7, 2021 to Unitholders of record on May 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of May 28, 2021.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FUD$0.0450
FUD.A$0.0200
First Trust AlphaDEXTM Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)FDE$0.0400
FDE.A$0.0300
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)FSL$0.0400
FSL.A$0.0350
First Trust AlphaDEXTM European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)EUR$0.0350
EUR.A$0.0300
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETFETP$0.0450
ETP.A$0.0350
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETFFTB$0.0525
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETFFJFB$0.0341


About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $194.51 billion as of April 30, 2021 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

