Landstar to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced today its participation in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference. Landstar’s “fireside chat” discussion begins at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts." The KeyBanc Capital Markets presentation will be available on Landstar’s website through June 8. For more information about the presentations or webcasts, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1334 or email kviergutz@landstar.com.



