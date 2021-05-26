Climb to Distribute Io-Tahoe AI Enabled Data Automation Software

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), has entered into a distribution agreement with Io-Tahoe to distribute their Data RPA Platform in North America.



Io-Tahoe's Data RPA Platform is a no-code AI/ML solution that executes repetitive data processes in an audited, controlled manner. Data RPA works seamlessly with core systems and existing applications, automating data management, communication and response triggering.

Data RPA allows professionals to identify, classify, and remediate data across the entire estate to produce a single version of the truth with the ease of automation.

Organizations everywhere are under pressure to centralize, standardize, and reconcile their data across disparate systems and source silos. Manual methods are impractical, prohibitively expensive, and time consuming.

Empower your lean data teams and business users with automation; let digital workers perform tedious, repetitive tasks to fuel data-driven outcomes such as immersive customer experiences, advanced analytics across all lines of businesses, large scale trusted data exchanges, and more.

"Io-Tahoe see Climb Channel Solutions as a key partner in our growth strategy for North America. With their knowledge and experience of engaging with innovative and disruptive technologies, we will be working jointly with partners to significantly reduce the TCO for managing enterprise data in their end user customers. Data RPA reduces clients time to value from months to days or hours, whilst providing fully automated insights into their legacy data including Data Quality, Data Governance and the Discovery of Sensitive Data wherever it resides," explains Ajay Vohora, CEO of Io-Tahoe.

"Data management and analysis are key product focus areas for Climb," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. He added, "Because Io-Tahoe Data RPA works with end users' core systems and existing applications, we believe that their offerings will fit well with many of our existing technology brands."

Io-Tahoe not only drives performance and effectively manages the risk of human or system error; it also frees your people to focus on value-added or customer-facing activities. Once in place, Data RPA delivers repetitive, high-volume data tasks efficiently and cost effectively, working whenever you need it.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is an international value-added distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG).

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe is the leader in Enterprise Data RPA software, harnessing the power of our patented data automation technologies to help organizations empower employees to achieve more. Companies around the world rely on Io-Tahoe data automation technology to guide action and drive change that results in millions of dollars saved.

With origins in both industry and the open-source community, Io-Tahoe has always been devoted to simplifying data, sharing knowledge, and pursuing truths. Founded in 2017, Io-Tahoe brings together data engineering, science, and analytics on an open, unified platform so data teams can collaborate and innovate faster.

Venture-backed and headquartered in New York (with offices on three continents) and a growing ecosystem of customers, Io-Tahoe is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. For more information, visit https://www.iotahoe.com/

