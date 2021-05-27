English Estonian

In accordance with the § 186 of the Securities Market Act, AS Tallinna Vesi notifies the stock exchange of a change in substantial shareholding.



On 25 May 2021, a total of 541,917 A shares of AS Tallinna Vesi were transferred to OÜ Utilitas in a takeover offer. The 541,917 A shares account for 50% of the shares sold in the takeover offer and 2.71% of all A shares of AS Tallinna Vesi.

As a result of the takeover offer OÜ Utilitas owns 4,072,352 A shares in AS Tallinna Vesi, which accounts for 20.36% of all voting shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.

