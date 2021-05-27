Results of AGM

Kent, UNITED KINGDOM

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

27 May 2021

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Results of the proxy voting for the 2021 AGM held on Thursday, 27 May 2021.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 11 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 to 16 as special resolutions.

The following proxy votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:

Ordinary ResolutionsTotal votes For%Total votes Against%Total votes cast % of issued share capitalVotes withheld
      1To receive the Accounts and the Reports381,541,29299.99%37,5780.01%381,578,87085.10345,831
      2To approve the Remuneration Report379,171,08599.28%2,750,4050.72%381,921,49085.173,211
      3To approve the Remuneration Policy380,816,44999.98%65,5700.02%380,882,01984.941,025,114
      4To authorise the higher variable
remuneration cap		380,926,353100.00%15,7970.00%380,942,15084.95825,180
      5To declare a dividend381,924,701100.00%00.00%381,924,70185.170
6(a)To re-elect John Graham Allatt381,688,87399.94%235,4630.06%381,924,33685.17365
      6(b)To re-elect Elizabeth Noël Harwerth381,702,93399.94%221,4900.06%381,924,42385.17278
      6(c)To re-elect Sarah Hedger381,921,396100.00%2,9400.00%381,924,33685.17365
6(d)To elect Rajan Kapoor381,921,396100.00%3,0270.00%381,924,42385.17278
      6(e)To re-elect Mary McNamara381,921,936100.00%2,4000.00%381,924,33685.17365
      6(f)To re-elect David Weymouth381,488,32199.89%436,0150.11%381,924,33685.17365
      6(g)To re-elect Andrew Golding381,920,028100.00%4,3080.00%381,924,33685.17365
      6(h)To re-elect April Talintyre381,468,88899.88%455,4480.12%381,924,33685.17365
      7To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor381,828,41499.97%95,5280.03%381,923,94285.17759
      8To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor’s remuneration381,831,07999.98%92,4640.02%381,923,54385.171,158
      9To give authority to make political donations369,091,58396.64%12,832,3403.36%381,923,92385.17778
      10To give authority to allot shares (general authority)376,936,45398.69%4,984,4851.31%381,920,93885.173,763
      11To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)381,915,297100.00%5,6410.00%381,920,93885.173,763
Special Resolutions       
      12To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority)378,869,75699.20%3,051,9120.80%381,921,66885.173,033
      13To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (acquisitions and specified capital investments)370,426,31996.99%11,495,3493.01%381,921,66885.173,033
      14To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)377,966,36398.96%3,955,3051.04%381,921,66885.173,033
      15To give authority to purchase own shares380,635,41799.75%949,3870.25%381,584,80485.10339,897
      16To authorise the convening of a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days’ notice376,568,30698.60%5,356,3951.40%381,924,70185.170

NOTES:
1. ‘Total Votes For’ include votes recorded as at the discretion of the appointed proxy.
2. The ‘vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.
3. At the date of the AGM the issued share capital of the Company was 448,407,395 ordinary shares.
4. The full text of the resolutions is detailed in the Notice of Meeting to be found on the Company website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority’s National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat

t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer

t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

 