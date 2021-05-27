LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

27 May 2021

OSB GROUP PLC

(the ‘Company’)

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Results of AGM

Results of the proxy voting for the 2021 AGM held on Thursday, 27 May 2021.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 11 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 to 16 as special resolutions.

The following proxy votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions Total votes For % Total votes Against % Total votes cast % of issued share capital Votes withheld 1 To receive the Accounts and the Reports 381,541,292 99.99% 37,578 0.01% 381,578,870 85.10 345,831 2 To approve the Remuneration Report 379,171,085 99.28% 2,750,405 0.72% 381,921,490 85.17 3,211 3 To approve the Remuneration Policy 380,816,449 99.98% 65,570 0.02% 380,882,019 84.94 1,025,114 4 To authorise the higher variable

remuneration cap 380,926,353 100.00% 15,797 0.00% 380,942,150 84.95 825,180 5 To declare a dividend 381,924,701 100.00% 0 0.00% 381,924,701 85.17 0 6(a) To re-elect John Graham Allatt 381,688,873 99.94% 235,463 0.06% 381,924,336 85.17 365 6(b) To re-elect Elizabeth Noël Harwerth 381,702,933 99.94% 221,490 0.06% 381,924,423 85.17 278 6(c) To re-elect Sarah Hedger 381,921,396 100.00% 2,940 0.00% 381,924,336 85.17 365 6(d) To elect Rajan Kapoor 381,921,396 100.00% 3,027 0.00% 381,924,423 85.17 278 6(e) To re-elect Mary McNamara 381,921,936 100.00% 2,400 0.00% 381,924,336 85.17 365 6(f) To re-elect David Weymouth 381,488,321 99.89% 436,015 0.11% 381,924,336 85.17 365 6(g) To re-elect Andrew Golding 381,920,028 100.00% 4,308 0.00% 381,924,336 85.17 365 6(h) To re-elect April Talintyre 381,468,888 99.88% 455,448 0.12% 381,924,336 85.17 365 7 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor 381,828,414 99.97% 95,528 0.03% 381,923,942 85.17 759 8 To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 381,831,079 99.98% 92,464 0.02% 381,923,543 85.17 1,158 9 To give authority to make political donations 369,091,583 96.64% 12,832,340 3.36% 381,923,923 85.17 778 10 To give authority to allot shares (general authority) 376,936,453 98.69% 4,984,485 1.31% 381,920,938 85.17 3,763 11 To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments) 381,915,297 100.00% 5,641 0.00% 381,920,938 85.17 3,763 Special Resolutions 12 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority) 378,869,756 99.20% 3,051,912 0.80% 381,921,668 85.17 3,033 13 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (acquisitions and specified capital investments) 370,426,319 96.99% 11,495,349 3.01% 381,921,668 85.17 3,033 14 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments) 377,966,363 98.96% 3,955,305 1.04% 381,921,668 85.17 3,033 15 To give authority to purchase own shares 380,635,417 99.75% 949,387 0.25% 381,584,804 85.10 339,897 16 To authorise the convening of a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 376,568,306 98.60% 5,356,395 1.40% 381,924,701 85.17 0

NOTES:

1. ‘Total Votes For’ include votes recorded as at the discretion of the appointed proxy.

2. The ‘vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.

3. At the date of the AGM the issued share capital of the Company was 448,407,395 ordinary shares.

4. The full text of the resolutions is detailed in the Notice of Meeting to be found on the Company website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority’s National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat

t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer

t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.



