Gainwell to provide services through NASPO ValuePoint MMIS Claims Processing and Management Services contract

TYSONS, Va., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies LLC (Gainwell), a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced it has been selected to provide core claims processing services to state Medicaid agencies through the NASPO ValuePoint Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Claims Processing and Management Services contract. Gainwell received the highest composite proposal, demonstration and cost score and top overall weighted score for Core Claims and all options in the 2020 NASPO ValuePoint™ multi-state evaluation of Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) for core claims and all options.



Through the NASPO ValuePoint contract, Gainwell will support state modernization efforts to replace aging MMIS systems with discreet modules to advance business processes and improve health outcomes. The contract is a multi-state cooperative procurement initiative through NASPO ValuePoint that provides an alternative to a long and complex solicitation process at the state level.

The Gainwell Claims, Encounters, and Financials Service module accurately processes Medicaid claims and encounters and enables rapid deployment of policy changes. It facilitates maximum security, agility, and improved health outcomes while meeting federal requirements.

“Our decades of experience working with Medicaid programs gives us a deep understanding of every aspect of the Medicaid value chain,” said Gainwell President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Saleh. “We look forward to providing our powerful, collaborative, and innovative services and solutions through the NASPO ValuePoint contract.”

Gainwell works with 48 state Medicaid programs delivering solutions that help Medicaid agencies and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations contain costs, improve efficiencies, and deliver better health outcomes for the members they serve.

About Gainwell Technologies LLC

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of technology solutions that are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. Gainwell is a new company with more than 50 years of proven experience, a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise. Gainwell offers clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make Gainwell a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation and transformational outcomes. Learn more about Gainwell at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Gainwell media contact:

Cathy Anderson, Gainwell Technologies, 757.409.7602, catherine.anderson@gainwelltechnologies.com

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO™, NASPO ValuePoint™, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint media contacts:

Kelly McKown King, Director of Communications, NASPO, 859.618.6884, kmking@naspo.org

Schae Kane, Marketing Director, NASPO ValuePoint, 972.947.2085, skane@naspovaluepoint.org