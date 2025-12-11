Gainwell Technologies Advances SNAP Accuracy with Predictive Analytics and Data Intelligence

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies LLC, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, today announced its HMS SNAP Integrity solution, designed to help states strengthen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) accuracy, improve program integrity, and unlock new efficiencies. By combining predictive analytics, intelligent data matching, and AI, the solution empowers agencies to deliver benefits more reliably while safeguarding budgets.

With the passage of H.R. 1, states face new accountability standards for SNAP payment accuracy. While these changes introduce additional financial responsibility, they also create an opportunity for agencies to modernize operations, reduce errors, and build greater trust with the communities they serve:

States that haven’t reduced error rates below 6% by FY2026 will be required to repay a portion of federal funding and implement Corrective Action Plans.

Beginning in FY2028, states will be required to shoulder 5% to 15% of SNAP benefit costs based on their Payment Error Rate (PER).

In FY2024 alone, SNAP payment errors averaged 10.93% nationally according to the US Department of Agriculture, including $9.3 billion in overpayments.

More than 40 states have error rates above 6%—with more than 20 above 10% and facing the highest level of financial risk.

Federal funding reductions will be measured based on current fiscal year performance, incentivizing states to move quickly to reduce error rates below the 6% threshold.



“States are under growing pressure to improve SNAP payment accuracy, and the stakes have never been higher,” said Bill Allison, Gainwell Chief Client Officer. “Our SNAP Integrity solution delivers the intelligence, speed and scalability agencies need to protect funding, reduce administrative strain, and restore public trust in essential benefit programs.”

The SNAP Integrity solution from Gainwell leverages AI, predictive analytics, and integrated data management to help states proactively reduce error rates and improve eligibility accuracy. Built on decades of HMS experience enhancing Medicaid integrity and saving state governments billions each year, the solution co-exists with states’ current systems and processes, while incrementally reducing the error rates.

Key benefits include:

Automated error prevention: Predictive AI models and machine learning flag high-risk cases early, preventing costly mistakes before they are reportable.

Predictive AI models and machine learning flag high-risk cases early, preventing costly mistakes before they are reportable. Streamlined interventions: A combination of people, process, and technology interventions are deployed based on predictive models.

A combination of people, process, and technology interventions are deployed based on predictive models. Integrated data management: Smart processing of massive datasets ensures accurate eligibility decisions.



By embedding predictive AI models directly into case management workflows, SNAP Integrity enables frontline workers to focus on nuanced cases while technology handles routine verification and data validation. This approach reduces overpayments, accelerates eligibility decisions, and strengthens compliance with federal quality control requirements.

With more than 50 years of experience supporting over 70 million Medicaid members nationwide, Gainwell Technologies brings unmatched scale and expertise to its state partners. As agencies prepare for the future of SNAP, Gainwell stands ready to help them navigate change, modernize systems, and deliver lasting impact for communities across the country.

