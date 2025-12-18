Gainwell Expands Rural Health Transformation Collaborative with New Partners, Advancing a Connected Ecosystem

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies LLC, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, announced the addition of multiple strategic partners to its Rural Health Transformation Collaborative, a nationwide initiative to help states stabilize rural hospitals, expand access to care, and build long-term sustainability in underserved communities. H.R. 1’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) provides funding for states to invest in strategies to strengthen healthcare in rural communities.

As a combined force, the partners provide a unified blend of policy insight, advanced analytics, community connectivity, and cloud-scale technology that accelerates how states design, fund, implement, and manage their rural health strategies. These partners bring advanced technology, analytics, and community expertise to the Collaborative:

Abacus Insights : Abacus Insights makes healthcare data usable at scale by unifying clinical, consumer, and third-party administrative and financial data into a trusted, interoperable, and secure HITRUST-certified data foundation. Abacus provides the data integration and readiness layer that enables states and Medicaid stakeholders to better leverage their data and use their existing tools for care program design, reporting, and program measurement with the ultimate goal of scaling rural health strategies across the ecosystem.

Certilytics : Certilytics' partnership provides states with advanced, next-generation analytic intelligence to assess rural health and proactively plan services that improve outcomes. Predictive insights into health risk factors, chronic disease progression, and care gaps helps states anticipate needs, implement targeted programs, address provider and service gaps, and easily track the effectiveness and impact of their rural health programs.

Databricks : Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, delivered by Gainwell, unifies diverse data sources—clinical records, claims, and social determinants of health—into a single source of truth. Creators of the lakehouse architecture, Databricks powers advanced analytics and AI to turn raw data into actionable insights, helping stabilize rural hospitals, optimize resources, and measure program effectiveness.



Findhelp: Findhelp supports social care coordination for more than 70% of Medicaid managed care plans, reaching over 91% of Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide. This activated network spans nearly one million program locations, including specialized post-acute and behavioral health configurations, and is used by states, health systems, and payers to manage referrals, track outcomes, and document volunteer and job-training activities for Community Engagement attestation.

Gainwell’s strength as a trusted technology partner to state health and human services and Medicaid agencies enables the company to serve as a data and advanced analytics hub, integrating all-payer claims platforms, health information exchanges (HIEs) and social care networks into a unified framework.

This foundation enables states to simplify planning, align with CMS guidelines, and measure outcomes across programs—while giving rural hospitals the tools to strengthen operations and achieve financial resilience.

“Rural hospitals are the lifeblood of their communities, yet too many are at risk,” said Kathy Bristow, Senior Vice President, Population Health Management at Gainwell. “By serving as the data hub and connector, and with the strength of our new partners, we’re helping states and providers not only survive, but thrive—creating a sustainable future for rural healthcare.”

With more than 50 years of experience and support for over 70 million Medicaid and CHIP members nationwide, Gainwell brings unmatched scale and expertise to its state partners. Trusted nationwide, Gainwell offers flexible solutions to address the challenges of rural health transformation, and has proven success powering the largest population health platform in the U.S.

“As the backbone of the Collaborative, Gainwell is ensuring that data becomes the catalyst for stronger networks, smarter policy, and healthier rural populations,” added Bristow. “When data drives decisions, rural hospitals and communities can thrive.”

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies LLC is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance provider experiences, while also safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

