Gainwell Technologies to Share Insights on Medicaid Modernization at CSG 2025

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, announced that Rushil Desai, Senior Vice President & Sector General Manager, will participate as a featured panelist at the 2025 National Conference of the Council of State Governments (CSG) in Chicago on December 10.

Desai will join distinguished leaders for the session “Medicaid at a Crossroads: What States Need to Know About HR1, SNAP, and Rural Health Transformation.” The panel will examine the evolving Medicaid policy landscape, the implications of HR1, and opportunities to strengthen rural health and SNAP programs through innovation and collaboration.

“Medicaid programs are at a pivotal moment, facing both challenges and opportunities to better serve communities,” said Desai. “As states navigate through this change, Gainwell is proud to serve as a trusted partner, bringing the scale, experience, and innovation needed to guide them forward. We are committed to advancing solutions in areas like continuous eligibility verification (CEV), rural health, and SNAP, and look forward to sharing insights at CSG that can help shape the future of Medicaid and improve outcomes for millions of Americans.”

"As we face a changing federal landscape, it's critical that we have strong partnerships with innovative technology leaders like Gainwell who understand both the scale of the challenge and the urgency of getting it right,” said CSG National Chair, Illinois State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. “The work being discussed at the national gathering of the Council of State Government — from eligibility verification to rural health access — directly impacts millions of families across Illinois and nationwide. I'm encouraged by Gainwell's commitment to modernization that puts people first and helps states like ours deliver better outcomes for the communities we serve."

The discussion will be moderated by Jennifer Strohecker, former Utah Medicaid Director, and will include Grant Thomas, CMS Center for Medicaid & CHIP, and Jannen Boyce, Deputy Director at State of Delaware. Dr. Garth Walker, CMO of Rush University System for Health, will also participate.

Gainwell’s participation at CSG builds on its ongoing work with states to modernize Medicaid programs. Recent initiatives include advancing eligibility verification with AI-driven precision matching and launching collaborative efforts to improve access and outcomes in rural health communities. These efforts reflect Gainwell’s broader commitment to innovation, equity, and resilience in government health programs.

With more than 50 years of experience supporting over 70 million Medicaid members nationwide, Gainwell brings unmatched scale and expertise to its state partners. As states face unprecedented change, Gainwell stands as a trusted partner to help them navigate complexity, modernize Medicaid, and deliver lasting impact.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies LLC is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency, enhance provider experiences, while safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost-containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR for Gainwell, cfradkin@scprgroup.com.