Brandon Hall Group’s New Research to Look into Employee Well-being’s Connection to KPIs.

Boca Raton, FL, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a new study on organizations’ well-being and engagement practices and how they correlate with increased KPIs to identify best practices in HR strategies.

“Inclusiveness means organizations need to understand they are a community and have a responsibility to their citizens,” Brandon Hall Group Principal Workforce Management and Talent Acquisition Analyst Cliff Stevenson said. “Caring for them as individuals and understanding their motivations in work and life builds a highly engaged workforce.”

Creating a sense of community and belonging also gives employees a feeling of togetherness and a shared mission. This translates into a more lasting and impressionable culture. Building a community of employees naturally also means creating a more diverse and equitable workplace. Organizations that are serious about creating a more engaged and humanistic workforce will find their employees being more inclusive as a result.

“Building a community is more than just about engagement, there is also their well-being, inclusion and the ability to take part in meaningful work that impacts both the business and the world around them,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “It’s about motivation and inspiration, while still finding ways to adapt to a workplace that can be challenging, especially in a world where things change more often then they stay the same.”

Brandon Hall Group will ask respondents how their organizations use HR well-being in terms of reaching their business goals as well as how their organizations leverage technology solutions to help build their organizations into communities.

Analysts will create models and frameworks to help organizations improve their well-being and Diversity, Inclusion & Equality strategies.

To participate in this study, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/93X9FKl. Those who complete the research gain immediate access to a Strategy Brief and receive a summary of the results with the study is complete.

