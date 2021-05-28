Join Camfil and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals for an Air Filtration and Virus Management Webinar

Riverdale, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Camfil Clean Air Solutions and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals for a Must-See Air Filtration and Virus Management Webinar



Proper air filtration and ventilation have been shown to be key strategies in reducing the spread of COVID-19 infections. As public spaces, including school systems, have moved towards reopening, ventilation and filtration have been an integral part of making these efforts safe.

Industry experts in air filtration and engineering will be speaking at a free webinar on June 8 at 1 PM EDT (12PM CDT, 11PM MDT, 10AM PDT). The webinar, titled “Managing Virus Threats with Proper Air Filtration,” will include a roundtable of experts in the industry, who will share their first hand expertise on how to mitigate virus risks.

The presentation will be hosted by Camfil’s Healthcare Segment Manager Kyle Petersen. With overall responsibility for providing the most compliant indoor air quality solutions to protect patients, visitors, and healthcare personnel in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, Mr. Petersen’s prior experience managing Camfil’s National Accounts Program has exposed him to a broad spectrum of air filtration in a variety of industry segments.

The panel of experts will include, Richie Stever, who served as the infrastructure chief for an entire medical system when coronavirus invaded Maryland in March 2020; Kim Shinn, who’s known as the “sustainability wizard” throughout healthcare and other industries; and Kevin Wood, who has more than four decades of experience in healthcare design, air pollution, and air filtration solutions.

To take advantage of this unique opportunity and learn how to protect your building and its tenants from the threat of COVID-19, register for the webinar here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

