Camfil Highlights Critical Role of High-Efficiency Filtration in Airport Indoor Air Quality

In a recently launched educational guide, Camfil examines how airport terminals are uniquely exposed to a perfect storm of pollutants and outlines best practices for designing effective filtration and ventilation strategies.

Airport Air Quality: A Complex Challenge

Airports face multiple sources of pollution. Aircraft release nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), fine particulate matter, and black carbon, while ground support equipment, surface traffic, construction, and the ongoing large volume of human activity further elevate indoor pollutant levels.

Standard HVAC systems may inadvertently introduce outdoor contaminants if air intake is not properly filtered. Even increased air exchange fails to address the problem if outdoor air is already polluted.

Consequences for Health, Reputation, and Costs

Poor indoor air quality in airports negatively affects comfort and health. Elevated CO₂ and VOC levels can lead to fatigue, throat irritation, and headaches. Long-term exposure to fine particulates and nitrogen oxides has been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases among airport workers.

“Your comfort and overall travel experience can decline when airport indoor air quality in the terminal is poor,” says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil, “Inadequate ventilation can lead to a buildup of CO2 and VOCs, causing fatigue, eye or throat irritations, and general discomfort among passengers and airport staff. Even short-term exposure to elevated CO levels can make you feel dizzy or give you headaches.”

From a business perspective, insufficient filtration can damage an airport’s reputation. In the post-COVID era, passengers increasingly demand clean, well-ventilated environments. High maintenance needs, increased energy consumption, and more rapid HVAC wear and tear only add to operational burdens.

Targeted Filtration for Different Airport Zones

Camfil recommends tailoring filtration strategies to each airport zone:

Check-in and lobby areas : A minimum of MERV 13A filters are recommended for systems that can accept filters 6 inches or larger, or MERV 13/11A for shallower systems capable of holding up to 4-inch deep filters.



: A minimum of MERV 13A filters are recommended for systems that can accept filters 6 inches or larger, or MERV 13/11A for shallower systems capable of holding up to 4-inch deep filters. Security and customs : MERV 14A, 15A, and 16A air filters are ideal for addressing high passenger density and elevated bioaerosol risk.



: MERV 14A, 15A, and 16A air filters are ideal for addressing high passenger density and elevated bioaerosol risk. Gates, lounges, and jet bridges : Use dual-stage or combination filters that handle both fine particulates (e.g., PM₂.₅) and gaseous pollutants.





: Use dual-stage or combination filters that handle both fine particulates (e.g., PM₂.₅) and gaseous pollutants. Baggage and maintenance areas : Minimum filtration efficiency of MERV 13A or MERV 13/11A, depending on system depth.





: Minimum filtration efficiency of MERV 13A or MERV 13/11A, depending on system depth. Ground transportation zones : Combine particulate and molecular filtration to address vehicle exhaust, soot, odors, and VOCs.





: Combine particulate and molecular filtration to address vehicle exhaust, soot, odors, and VOCs. Hangars and maintenance: In addition to high-efficiency particulate filters, implement molecular filtration (such as activated carbon filters) to remove jet-fuel vapors and chemical fumes.





Camfil Offers Clean Air Solutions for Airport Air Quality

Camfil offers a suite of filtration products well-suited for airport environments:

AQ13 : A compact, ASHRAE 241-compliant panel filter made for HVAC systems limited to shallow depths of 1 inch to 4 inches.



: A compact, ASHRAE 241-compliant panel filter made for HVAC systems limited to shallow depths of 1 inch to 4 inches. Hi-Flo ES : Pocket filters of various lengths for capturing both large particles and submicron pollutants.



: Pocket filters of various lengths for capturing both large particles and submicron pollutants. Durafil ES3 & Compac : V-bank designs for long service life and low pressure drop, well-suited to heavy-duty final filtration.



: V-bank designs for long service life and low pressure drop, well-suited to heavy-duty final filtration. AirImage COR: A real-time monitoring system that helps airports track environmental corrosivity and optimize filter maintenance.



Camfil urges airport facility managers to take a proactive approach: perform air quality audits, review HVAC system configurations, assess filter efficiency, and set a disciplined maintenance schedule. Working with a filtration partner like Camfil makes it possible to adopt a strategic, life-cycle-based infrastructure mindset that prioritizes air quality as a core component of health, safety, and operational excellence. Connect with a Camfil representative or read the full guide for more information: Air Filtration Solutions for Airports.

