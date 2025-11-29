Camfil Offers Clarity on HEPA Performance Standards and Applications Amid Market Confusion

Riverdale, NJ, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) becomes a common marketing buzzword, air filtration leader Camfil is providing clarity on the stringent performance standards that define actual HEPA filters. The global air filtration company emphasizes the importance of understanding these standards for facilities that depend on precise air quality control, such as healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and research laboratories, in a recently published article.

Actual HEPA filters are defined by their ability to remove a minimum of 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. However, not all products marketed with "HEPA" terminology meet these rigorous benchmarks. Camfil advises customers to look for individual factory certification to verify that a filter delivers actual HEPA performance, ensuring protection in critical applications.

"HEPA filters represent a significant initial investment compared to lower-efficiency alternatives, but applications requiring HEPA performance have no acceptable substitutes," says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil. "Facilities implementing HEPA filtration must evaluate costs against the value of improved air quality, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation. Applications where product contamination, regulatory violations, or safety incidents could result in significant financial losses typically justify HEPA filter investment through risk reduction benefits."

HEPA filters are essential in environments where controlling airborne particulates is critical to safety, product integrity, and regulatory compliance. Proper selection requires evaluating airflow needs, pressure drop, and environmental conditions. Professional installation and diligent maintenance, including timely replacement, are crucial to prevent bypass leakage and maintain system efficiency.

As technology advances, Camfil continues to innovate with a focus on enhanced energy efficiency, advanced materials for challenging applications, and the integration of smart monitoring for real-time performance tracking.

