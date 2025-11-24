How to Improve Indoor Air Quality in Schools Through Strategic Procurement Reform – Camfil Releases Groundbreaking Video Guide

Riverdale, NJ, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration technology, announced today the release of a comprehensive video guide addressing how to improve indoor air quality in schools through strategic procurement policy reform. The educational resource reveals the hidden obstacles that prevent students from breathing cleaner air and performing their best, while providing evidence-based solutions to create healthier learning environments.



How to Improve Indoor Air Quality In Schools

Revealing the Hidden Obstacle to Better School Air Quality

The newly released video guide addresses a critical question facing educational leaders nationwide: if good indoor air quality improves cognitive function, productivity, attendance, and overall health, why do some schools still struggle with poor air quality? The answer, according to Camfil's research, lies not with administrator commitment but with outdated procurement policies that prioritize lowest initial cost over performance and operational efficiency.

"School administrators absolutely care about student health and air quality, but they're often constrained by procurement systems that weren't designed with modern air quality science in mind," said Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Material spokesperson at Camfil. "Our video guide shows how to improve indoor air quality in schools by addressing the root cause: procurement policies that inadvertently undermine air quality goals."

How to Improve Indoor Air Quality In Schools: The Procurement Connection

The video guide provides detailed analysis of how current school procurement practices often work against air quality improvement efforts:

The Problem with Lowest-Cost Procurement:

Schools frequently purchase the cheapest filters meeting minimum MERV requirements

Low-quality filters clog quickly, reducing ventilation effectiveness

Poor filters sometimes collapse, allowing dirty air to bypass filtration entirely

Frequent replacement requirements drive up operational costs and strain maintenance budgets

The Hidden Costs of Poor Air Quality:

Reduced cognitive function and academic performance among students

Increased illness-related absences affecting both students and staff

Higher energy costs from HVAC systems working harder with clogged filters

Premature equipment wear from improper airflow and system stress

Evidence-Based Solutions for How to Improve Indoor Air Quality In Schools

The video guide presents comprehensive strategies for transforming school air quality through performance-based procurement approaches:

High-Performance Filter Implementation:

Advanced filters that outperform economy-grade options by 2-4 times

Extended service life reducing replacement frequency and operational costs

Maintained proper airflow supporting optimal HVAC system performance

Reduced equipment wear and tear extending system lifespan

Operational Benefits of Strategic Air Quality Investment:

Lower total cost of ownership through reduced replacement frequency

Eliminated or reduced outside vendor maintenance costs

Decreased waste generation supporting school sustainability goals

Enhanced system reliability reducing unexpected maintenance emergencies

Comprehensive Framework for School Air Quality Improvement

The video guide provides educational leaders with a practical framework for how to improve indoor air quality in schools through systematic procurement reform:

Assessment and Planning:

Evaluation of current air filtration procurement practices

Analysis of total cost of ownership versus initial purchase price

Assessment of current air quality conditions and improvement opportunities

Development of performance-based procurement specifications

Implementation Strategies:

Transition planning for upgraded filtration systems

Staff training on new maintenance procedures and schedules

Documentation of performance improvements and cost savings

Communication strategies for stakeholder buy-in and support

Measurement and Optimization:

Air quality monitoring protocols to document improvements

Cost tracking systems to verify operational savings

Performance metrics for ongoing system optimization

Continuous improvement processes for sustained results

Supporting Student Academic Achievement Through Better Air Quality

The video guide emphasizes the direct connection between improved indoor air quality and student academic performance, providing educational leaders with compelling evidence for air quality investments:

Academic Performance Benefits:

Enhanced cognitive function and concentration in well-ventilated classrooms

Improved test scores and academic achievement in schools with quality air filtration

Reduced absenteeism and increased classroom time for learning

Better teacher performance and job satisfaction in healthier environments

Health and Wellness Outcomes:

Reduced respiratory issues and allergy symptoms among students and staff

Decreased illness transmission in properly ventilated school buildings

Enhanced overall wellness supporting both learning and teaching effectiveness

Long-term health benefits for entire school communities

Creating Sustainable and Cost-Effective School Environments

The video guide addresses growing emphasis on sustainability in educational facility management, demonstrating how improved air quality initiatives support multiple school district objectives:

Sustainability Benefits:

Reduced waste generation through longer-lasting filtration systems

Lower energy consumption from optimized HVAC system performance

Extended equipment life reducing replacement and disposal requirements

Environmental stewardship supporting district sustainability commitments

Financial Sustainability:

Predictable maintenance costs through performance-based procurement

Reduced emergency repair expenses from better system maintenance

Lower energy bills from properly functioning HVAC systems

Maximized return on investment through strategic air quality improvements

Expert Guidance for Educational Leaders

The video guide draws upon Camfil's extensive experience serving educational institutions worldwide, providing practical insights specifically tailored to school district challenges and opportunities:

"This isn't about spending more money on air filters—it's about spending money more effectively to achieve better outcomes for students while reducing total costs," explained Davidson at Camfil. "The video guide shows educational leaders exactly how to improve indoor air quality in schools through proven procurement strategies."

Addressing Critical Educational Sector Needs

The video guide release comes at a critical time for educational institutions as heightened awareness of indoor air quality intersects with ongoing budget pressures and increased focus on student health and academic achievement. The resource provides timely guidance for districts seeking evidence-based approaches to environmental improvement.

The guide specifically addresses common concerns from school administrators, procurement officials, and facility managers about balancing cost control with air quality improvement goals.

Transforming School Air Quality Through Strategic Investment

The video guide advocates for a fundamental shift in how educational institutions approach air quality improvement, moving from reactive maintenance to proactive performance-based procurement:

Traditional Approach Challenges:

Focus on lowest initial cost often increases total operational expenses

Frequent filter replacements strain maintenance department resources

Poor air quality undermines educational and health objectives

Short-term thinking conflicts with long-term institutional goals

Performance-Based Approach Benefits:

Strategic investment in quality filtration reduces total cost of ownership

Improved air quality directly supports educational mission and student success

Enhanced operational efficiency frees resources for other educational priorities

Long-term perspective aligns procurement with institutional objectives

Comprehensive Educational Resource Availability

The complete video guide on how to improve indoor air quality in schools is available immediately on Camfil's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH5msWKiyEJ0a4kK7T4_LywNNATH6eDCy and through the company's educational resources portal. Additional implementation tools, cost analysis resources, and technical specifications are available for educational leaders seeking to transform their air quality procurement approaches.

Supporting Educational Excellence Through Environmental Quality

The video guide reflects Camfil's ongoing commitment to supporting educational excellence through evidence-based air quality solutions. As schools continue to seek strategies for improving student outcomes while managing operational costs, indoor air quality emerges as a critical factor in educational success.

The resource aligns with growing recognition that environmental factors significantly impact educational outcomes, supporting district efforts to create optimal learning conditions through strategic facility management.

About Camfil

Camfil is a global leader in air filtration technology, providing clean air solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional applications worldwide. With decades of experience serving educational institutions, the company develops advanced filtration technologies that improve indoor air quality while optimizing operational efficiency and sustainability.

The company's comprehensive educational sector portfolio includes air filters, system optimization services, and educational resources designed specifically for schools and universities. Camfil maintains global manufacturing, distribution, and service capabilities, providing specialized support for educational facilities from elementary schools to major university systems.

For more information about how to improve indoor air quality in schools and Camfil's educational air quality solutions, visit camfil.us.

