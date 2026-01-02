Why Restaurant Air Quality Is Key to Customer Safety, According to Industry Experts

Riverdale, NJ, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA’s Clean Air educational blog has published a new resource, titled The Invisible Ingredient: Why Clean Air Matters in Restaurants, addressing how effective air filtration can improve restaurant safety, reduce odors, and enhance the overall dining experience.

Please review the source on the Camfil Blog: The Invisible Ingredient: Why Clean Air Matters in Restaurants

The extensive guide provides valuable insights and action steps for restaurant owners and facility managers, including:

Hidden dangers of cooking byproducts : How frying, grilling, and charbroiling release fine particulate matter, VOCs, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide into indoor air.

: How frying, grilling, and charbroiling release fine particulate matter, VOCs, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide into indoor air. Impact on customer health and comfort : How and why IAQ can impact a diner’s choice of restaurant.

: How and why IAQ can impact a diner’s choice of restaurant. Employee wellness considerations : How the kitchen staff's exposure to smoke, grease, and chemical fumes affects health and productivity.

: How the kitchen staff's exposure to smoke, grease, and chemical fumes affects health and productivity. Odor management solutions : Using molecular filtration with activated carbon to eliminate unwanted cooking and bathroom odors from dining areas.

: Using molecular filtration with activated carbon to eliminate unwanted cooking and bathroom odors from dining areas. Allergen control strategies : Protecting guests from seasonal allergens, dust, and dander brought in through doors and foot traffic.

: Protecting guests from seasonal allergens, dust, and dander brought in through doors and foot traffic. ROI of clean air investments: How improving air quality can reduce deep-cleaning labor costs by capturing grease particles before they settle on surfaces.

“The quality of the air in your restaurant is a fundamental component of the overall customer experience and the safety of your operation,” says, Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA, “By addressing the challenges of kitchen exhaust and supply air, you can create an environment that is clean, comfortable, and safe for everyone.”

The investment in clean air provides tangible benefits for restaurant owners, including:

Enhanced customer experience: A fresh, odor-free dining environment encourages longer stays and repeat visits.

A fresh, odor-free dining environment encourages longer stays and repeat visits. Increased productivity: Reduced exposure to harmful airborne particles leads to a healthier workforce and fewer sick days.

Reduced exposure to harmful airborne particles leads to a healthier workforce and fewer sick days. Reduced fire risk : Effective grease capture significantly lowers the risk of kitchen fires.

: Effective grease capture significantly lowers the risk of kitchen fires. Lower maintenance and energy costs: High-efficiency filters protect HVAC equipment, reducing cleaning needs and energy consumption.

High-efficiency filters protect HVAC equipment, reducing cleaning needs and energy consumption. Strengthened brand reputation: Demonstrating a commitment to health and safety builds trust with customers and staff.

Restaurant owners and facility managers seeking to improve their indoor air quality can access the full resource to learn about HEPA filtration systems, proper MERV ratings for commercial kitchens, and air changes per hour (ACH) recommendations for front-of-house and kitchen spaces.

Read the resource here: https://cleanair.camfil.us/2025/12/08/the-invisible-ingredient-why-clean-air-matters-in-restaurants/

For more information about air filtration solutions for the restaurant and food service industry, visit https://cleanair.camfil.us or call 1-888-599-6620.

About Camfil

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

