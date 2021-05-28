Daxor Corporation to Present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference on June 2, 2021

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces that Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference, which is being held virtually on June 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.



Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations). We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .