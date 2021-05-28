Food Lion Donates $20,000 to Support Asian American Advocacy Groups

SALISBURY, N.C., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has donated $20,000 to two long-time nonprofit partners in the Asian American community to support the organizations’ efforts to advance racial justice and equality in the Charlotte-area and across the Carolinas. The investment deepens Food Lion’s extensive history of supporting organizations committed to furthering diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the towns and cities the company serves. Last year, Food Lion donated $500,000 to several longstanding community partners to support their work on racial equality and justice, and also to promote ongoing learning and development across the company.



Specifically, Food Lion’s $20,000 in funding will support work to champion equality, opportunity and education initiatives led by the Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce (CAACC) and the India Association of Charlotte (IAC).

“Caring for our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do at Food Lion, and we’re proud to support organizations that share that commitment,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “These two longstanding partners are strong advocates for our Asian American neighbors in the Charlotte area and across the Carolinas, and we’ve been proud to support them both for many years. Today’s announcement is another step forward as we continue to hold ourselves accountable to create more opportunity for all our neighbors.”

The Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce (CAACC), which has received $10,000 of the donation, serves more than 20 ethnic groups in the Asian community. The CAACC is making important progress in addressing hate crimes, helping families recover from the pandemic and supporting upward mobility among refugee youth and Asian professionals. Food Lion previously donated $10,000 to CAACC earlier this year and has done so for 16 years.

“As an all-volunteer-based non-profit, we are grateful for Food Lion's generosity and consistent support over 16 years,” said John C. Chen, PhD, Chairman, Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce and Charlotte Dragon Boat Association. “I appreciate most that their support has not wavered. Food Lion’s impact on the Asian community has been visible and is being positively noticed. We look forward to the continued partnership with Food Lion, whose goals are aligned with ours in leadership development, business support, education focus and culture enrichment.”

The India Association of Charlotte (IAC) serves approximately 5,000 citizens of Indian origin in the Greater Charlotte metro area. With a focus on culture and leadership development, the IAC furthers opportunities for young professionals as well as shares the rich history of India and Indian Americans. Food Lion previously donated $10,000 to IAC earlier this year and has done so for 12 years.

“We are deeply grateful for Food Lion’s support to our efforts to address this ongoing social issue,” stated Lal Vishin, President, India Association of Charlotte. “It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize and celebrate those differences. We acknowledge Food Lion for being an active ally in tangible ways that go beyond words to support our initiatives around community engagement, police relationships, Asian-owned brands and cultural education. Moreover, with Food Lion’s continued support, we are better positioned to address these historical issues of inequities, promote social justice and improve the well-being of our Asian American communities.“

In addition to financial support, Food Lion has supported Asian American and Pacific Islander neighbors and associates in a variety of ways, both through its Asian Pacific Business Resource Group and longstanding partnerships with the CAACC, IAC and other advocacy organizations.

About Food Lion

