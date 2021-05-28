eGain to Participate in Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference on June 2, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that management will be hosting virtual meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 during the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference.
For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Craig-Hallum representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.
About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.
