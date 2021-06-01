English Estonian

On 01 June 2021, Coop Pank AS, the sole shareholder of Coop Finants AS, and the Supervisory Board of Coop Finants AS adopted decisions on changes in the management of Coop Finants AS.

The Supervisory Board decided to recall Mr. Rasmus Heinla from the Management Board of Coop Finants AS as of 02.06.2021. Mr. Heinla was also elected by the sole shareholder as a member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Finants AS for a period of 3 years.

Rasmus Heinla has been a member of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS since November 2020 and also a member of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Liising AS, Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS and Martinoza AS, subsidiaries of Coop Pank AS. Rasmus Heinla started working in Coop banking group in 2017 as Member of the Management Board of Coop Finants AS and the Head of Consumer Lending Business Line. He received a Bachelor´s degree in Law from the University of Tartu in 2009. Currently he is pursuing a Master´s Degree in Executive Business Administration at Estonian Business School. Rasmus Heinla owns 51, 965 shares and 3 subordinated bonds of Coop Pank AS.



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 95, 800 everyday banking customers. Coop Pank uses the synergies between retail and banking and brings everyday banking services close to people's homes. The majority shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 330 stores.