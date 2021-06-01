Cannabix Technologies Provides Update on THC Breathalyzer Beta-Testing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, reports that it expects to ship its THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA”) to a clinic in the Northwestern U.S. for beta testing in the coming days. The collaborating clinic has a robust drug testing operation and is one of the top drug testing providers to employers within its respective state. This new beta-testing site will be an addition to beta-testing launched earlier in the year. The Company is also reviewing new opportunities for testing in the province of Ontario.



The Company has received early positive qualitative feedback of its THCBA device with regards to human factors usage of the device. Beta-testing has been ongoing with Alipour Medical Centre, an occupational health care provider located in Newport Beach California.

Dr. Nima Alipour, Chief Medical Officer of AMC, the Occupational Medicine Division of Hybrid Health Systems, stated, “My team and I have found the THCBA easy to use and have been impressed with its intuitive administrative and user functionality with the capacity to complete a breath test within 5 minutes per subject, we think this will be important for employers who conduct drug testing in various work environments and require quick results. We have provided feedback on breath sample collection, connectivity, battery management, handling and sanitation of the device. As occupational health practitioners based in California, we understand the challenges that employers are facing in providing relevant drug testing for both new and existing employees. This is an exciting new tool that can move drug testing for cannabis forward from where it is now, to providing actionable insights on impairment vs. legal and prescribed use.”

Cannabix is seeking and reviewing additional beta-testing sites. Beta-testing of the THCBA prototype is focused on improving user and administrator experience, identifying cross-reactivity of other substances within a semi-controlled study population and to further train the device’s machine learning database and sensitivity profile. The THCBA is a drug screening device for employers and other markets who are seeking a way to quickly, easily and non-invasively test for recent use of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment.

The Company also reports that it has expanded its facility in Burnaby, BC to among other things, accommodate assembly of more devices and bring on additional staff.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix is working to develop drug-screening devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment using breath samples. Breath testing for THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.