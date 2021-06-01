Trupanion Announces June Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that members of Trupanion’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Stifel 2021 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Tricia Plouf and Margi Tooth, Co-Presidents, are scheduled to present virtually at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

