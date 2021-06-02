The Family Court of the State of Delaware Advances Digital Citizen Engagement with eGain

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that the Family Court of the State of Delaware has selected eGain for virtual assistance and live chat digital channels.



With the mission of providing access to justice for the families and children of Delaware, the Family Court holds jurisdiction over domestic matters with multiple locations across the state. The Family Court’s resource center serves as a vital resource for petitioners, respondents, and attorneys seeking guidance and information on cases and hearings.

As part of COVID-19 social guidelines, the Family Court had reduced the onsite presence of its agents. To maintain citizen accessibility to information, the Family Court chose to expand their use of digital channels, with the goal of boosting both agent productivity and customer experience.

The Family Court evaluated a number of vendors and selected eGain as the vendor that provided the solution best suited for its needs.

eGain Virtual Assistant™ will provide users with general information and resources. The court’s resource center agents will use eGain SuperChat™ to handle escalated issues that cannot be resolved by the Virtual Assistant.

“More than ever, citizen expectations of government customer service are established by the standards of digital leaders in other industries,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “With modern, web-native applications like eGain’s virtual assistant, messaging, and live chat, government agencies can effectively respond to their citizens’ needs while delivering a great customer experience.”

