ROHM Formulates Medium-Term Management Plan: “MOVING FORWARD to 2025”

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the formulation of its Medium-Term Management Plan “MOVING FORWARD to 2025” in order to accelerate social contribution through business activities based on its Company Mission and Management Vision.

1. “Management Vision” and “What and How We Want to Be”

Since its founding, ROHM has contributed to society through its products based on its Company Mission. To reaffirm its unchanging Company Mission and clarify its mission in the new social infrastructure, ROHM formulated its Management Vision in June 2020.

Management Vision: We focus on power and analog solutions and solve social problems by contributing to our customers’ needs for “energy saving” and “downsizing” of their products.

New Brand Slogan: Electronics for the Future

What and How We Want to Be: Based on its Company Mission, ROHM’s product development, production, and sales divisions will work together to further develop matching technologies of power and analog by anticipating the market and customer’s demands in order to help solve social issues by contributing to our customers’ needs for “energy saving” and “downsizing” of their products. ROHM believes sales amounts equate to the amount of a company’s contribution to society, therefore, ROHM aims to realize a sustainable society through significant sales growth towards 2030.

2. Medium-Term Management Plan: “MOVING FORWARD to 2025”

ROHM’s five-year Medium-Term Management Plan is a plan to build an even stronger management foundation with a view to achieving dramatic growth over the next ten years, in order to realize the company’s Management Vision.

3. Growth Initiatives

In addition, to significantly increase sales in the business centered on power devices and automotive ICs, ROHM will work to add more value to our products and transform our business to further strengthen the profitability of general-purpose devices and ICs for consumer devices. Thus, we aim to establish new growing businesses for further future growth.

3.1 Major Growth Strategies

Integrated Circuits

Increase presence in automotive markets outside of Japan by strengthening products for electric vehicles.

Maintain consumer sales with downsized/high efficiency products.

Discrete Semiconductor Devices



Target 30% of market share using technological capability and supply responsiveness.

(General-Purpose) Accelerate added value through downsizing etc. and maintain top share and high profitability.

Modules

Focus on sensing devices for security (authentication) and self-driving support modules.

3.2 Foundation Supporting Our Growth Strategy

Sales and Sales Expansion Structures to Grow Sales Outside of Japan

Establish a development structure for world-class products through high-quality product planning by PMEs 1 with a thorough understanding of customer issues.

with a thorough understanding of customer issues. Accurately respond to customer needs by strengthening cooperation between sales and specialized organizations that propose solutions and provide technical support.

Manufacturing Reform

Promote productivity improvement and automation of assembly process (expand flexible line)

Encourage innovations in manufacturing to achieve full automation and do not create defects with ROHM Group’s technological capabilities.

4．ESG Initiatives

4.1 Environmental Vision 2050

Aim to achieve zero GHG and zero emissions based on the three themes of “climate change”, “resource recycling”, and “coexistence with nature”

4.2 Develop Human Resources and Reform Governance as the Driving Force for Growth

Create an organizational structure that enables diverse human resources to create innovation and continue to invest in human resource development.

4.3 Establish a Supply Chain that Fulfills Social Responsibility

Establish a system for continuous product supply to customers by strengthening cooperation with suppliers and maintaining a sound supply chain.

5．Capital Policy

Reduce cash on hand gradually over five years to a level of around 50% of annual sales in FY2025

Make ¥400 billion in investment for growth and proactively provide shareholder returns over five years.

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

1 PME (Product Marketing Engineer): Human resources familiar with advanced LSI technologies and with authority to develop new products

Attachments