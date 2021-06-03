Global Human Microbiome Market to Surpass US$ 306,351.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global human microbiome market is estimated to be valued at US$ 91,075.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Human Microbiome Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing research and development activities, inorganic activities such as acquisition, increasing prevalence in various gut disorders (IBD, Crohn’s disease etc.), product launches, and others.

Market players are indulged in launching new products, which is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, on January 28, 2021, HempFusion Wellness Inc. launched its Total Care Immune probiotic product in the U.S. The product is the combination of the daily digestives and immune support of pre-, pro- and post-biotics with the immune-supporting power of elderberry.

Market players are engaged in research and development activities, which is expected to increase the growth of the global human microbiome market. On January 7, 2021 Seres Therapeutics published positive data analyses from its Phase Ib trial of oral biologically derived microbiome therapeutic candidate, SER-287, in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC).

Moreover, on August 10, 2020, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. reported positive topline results from the pivotal Phase III ECOSPOR III study, which evaluated its investigational oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Key players are indulged in inorganic activities, such as acquisition, in order to expand their product portfolio, which is expected to increase the growth of the market over the forecast period. In 2020, Novozymes acquired Microbiome Labs, a developer of probiotic and microbiome solutions. Post-acquisition, Novozymes created a strong position in the North American probiotics market.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing popularity of microbiome-based food is expected to increase the growth of the global human microbiome market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., which is a world leader in probiotic drinks, announced its plans to sell 485,000 thousands bottles of Yakult 400W per day in Japan, from October 2020 to March 2021. The company recently received the Food with Function Claim (FFC) label in Japan.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global human microbiome market over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence rate of various gut disorders (IBD, Crohn’s disease etc.) For instance, according to the Journal of Gastroenterology’s on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), in 2019, around 1.6 million patients in the U.S. suffered from IBD, out of which a considerable section belonged to Crohn’s disease patients and about 907,000 of the patients suffered from ulcerative colitis.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global human microbiome market include ENTEROME SA, Embion Technologies S.A, IGEN BIOLAB GROUP, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma Plc., Gnubiotics Sciences, YSOPIA Bioscience, ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc., SECOND GENOME THERAPEUTICS, Osel Inc., OxThera AB, Immuron Ltd., AOBiome, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Rebiotix Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Assembly Biosciences, Inc., and Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Human Microbiome Market, By Product Type: Foods Probiotics Prebiotics Medical Foods Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) Microbiome Drugs Others

Global Human Microbiome Market, By Disease Indication: Clostridium Difficile Infection (CDI) Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Metabolic Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Allergic Diseases Others

Global Human Microbiome Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Human Microbiome Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



